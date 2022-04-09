This fast food chain is Gen Z’s favorite

Gen Z has a favorite fast-food chain — Chick-fil-A.

Driving the news: The “Taking Stock with Teens” survey listed the quick-service chain as an ultimate favorite for an average 16-year-old, taking up 16% of “share of wallet,” per Nation’s Restaurant News.

Chick-fil-A was in the No. 1 spot, followed by Starbucks and Chipotle as other favorites. McDonald's and Dunkin’ were at the bottom of the list of preferences.

Flashback: The Atlanta-based restaurant, famous for its juicy chicken, has ranked as the top favorite by the Piper Sandler survey for years, per Business Insider.

Details: The Piper Sandler metrics surveyed 7,100 people with an average age of 16.2 years old, analyzing other areas such as clothing, beauty, technology, entertainment and social causes. Here are other highlights from the 43rd semi-annual survey by the investment bank.



The top clothing brands were Nike, American Eagle, Lululemon, H&M and Adidas. For shoes, Nike was the top preferred choice. Converse, Adidas, Vans and New Balance followed.

In the beauty sector, Gen Z preferred Ulta, followed by Sephora, Target, Walmart and Amazon, while the brands commonly chosen are e.l.f., Maybelline, Tarte, L'Oreal and Morphe.

The skincare brands were led by CeraVe, followed by Cetaphil, The Ordinary, Neutrogena and lastly, Curology.

For social media, TikTok was leading, with Snapchat and Instagram following closely.

Netflix was the top video platform. YouTube and Hulu were the other choices.

. YouTube and Hulu were the other choices. In the snacks category, Goldfish led the way, followed by Lays, Cheez-Its and Doritos.

The bigger picture: Even though this generation spends a chunk of their time online shopping and scrolling through social media, the survey found that they are just as invested in social issues.

“GenZ is known to be a conscious generation, and teens this Spring cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine as their top concern, pushing the Environment to No. 2. Gas prices showed up as the No. 4 concern, and when combined with inflation, would have ranked No. 1,” said Nicole Miller Regan, senior research analyst, in a release.