Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Real Salt Lake concedes late goal, settles for home draw with Toronto FC

By Associated Press
 April 9, 2022 9:44 p.m. MDT
SHARE Real Salt Lake concedes late goal, settles for home draw with Toronto FC
merlin_2918176.jpg

Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) connects with Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) on a high kick that he received a red card for as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jayden Nelson scored his first MLS goal to help Toronto earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Nelson scored the equalizer in the 79th minute for Toronto (2-2-2).

merlin_2918128.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) just misses a goal as he and Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) battle in front of the goal as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 23
merlin_2918130.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) just misses a goal as he and Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) battle in front of the goal as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 23
merlin_2918132.jpg

Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) kicks the ball under the foot of Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 23
merlin_2918134.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) is pushed from behind by Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 23
merlin_2918136.jpg

Toronto FC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (22) works to control the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 23
merlin_2918138.jpg

Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill (27) defends Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood (7) near the goal as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 23
merlin_2918140.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) argues with Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) after Toronto FC tied the game at 2 as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 23
merlin_2918142.jpg

Referee Marcos DeOliveira looks at a video review as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 23
merlin_2918144.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) argues with line judge Ian McKay as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 23
merlin_2918146.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) and Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill (27) go after the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 23
merlin_2918148.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) reacts after receiving a yellow card as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 23
merlin_2918150.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) and Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso (8) battle as the ball passes as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 23
merlin_2918152.jpg

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) looks up at Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) after stopping a shot as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 23
merlin_2918154.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood (7) runs down the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 23
merlin_2918156.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson (47) deflects a kick by Real Salt Lake forward Tate Schmitt (21) as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 23
merlin_2918158.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) and Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (7) head the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 23
merlin_2918160.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) kicks the ball away from Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell (12) as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 23
merlin_2918162.jpg

Toronto FC midfielder Luca Petrasso (38) and teammate Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) battle Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) for the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 23
merlin_2918164.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) celebrates a goal as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 23
merlin_2918166.jpg

Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) connects with Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) on a high kick that he received a red card for as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 23
merlin_2918168.jpg

Toronto FC forward Jesús Jiménez (9) controls the ball as Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) runs up from behind as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 23
merlin_2918170.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) and Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) head the ball as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 23
merlin_2918172.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) kicks the ball past Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) for a goal as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 23
merlin_2918128.jpg
merlin_2918130.jpg
merlin_2918132.jpg
merlin_2918134.jpg
merlin_2918136.jpg
merlin_2918138.jpg
merlin_2918140.jpg
merlin_2918142.jpg
merlin_2918144.jpg
merlin_2918146.jpg
merlin_2918148.jpg
merlin_2918150.jpg
merlin_2918152.jpg
merlin_2918154.jpg
merlin_2918156.jpg
merlin_2918158.jpg
merlin_2918160.jpg
merlin_2918162.jpg
merlin_2918164.jpg
merlin_2918166.jpg
merlin_2918168.jpg
merlin_2918170.jpg
merlin_2918172.jpg

Toronto’s Kosi Thompson and RSL’s Justin Meram both had goals in the first 10 minutes. Damir Kreilach staked RSL (3-1-3) to a 2-1 lead just before halftime when he chested a pass from Maikel Chang and finished past Alex Bono.

Real Salt Lake outshot Toronto 12-6 and had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL. Bono had three saves for Toronto.

Next Up In Sports
Tiger Woods added another layer to his legend at the Masters with 22nd made cut
Why Utah increased football season ticket prices for 2022
A Utah Jazz fan guide to the last two days of the NBA regular season
Tony Finau slips further back in Masters Round 3
Another Utah Ute enters the transfer portal
Why Quin Snyder’s rant earlier this week was his best coaching move