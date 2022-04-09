Real Salt Lake concedes late goal, settles for home draw with Toronto FC

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jayden Nelson scored his first MLS goal to help Toronto earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
Nelson scored the equalizer in the 79th minute for Toronto (2-2-2).
Toronto’s Kosi Thompson and RSL’s Justin Meram both had goals in the first 10 minutes. Damir Kreilach staked RSL (3-1-3) to a 2-1 lead just before halftime when he chested a pass from Maikel Chang and finished past Alex Bono.
Real Salt Lake outshot Toronto 12-6 and had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL. Bono had three saves for Toronto.