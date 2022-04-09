Facebook Twitter
Another Utah Ute enters the transfer portal

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 9, 2022 1:03 p.m. MDT
The Utah Utes football team practices on March 22, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ute offensive lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Utah Athletics

As the Utah Utes’ monthlong spring football period is just past its halfway point, a backup offensive lineman has announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On Friday night, Luke Felix-Fualalo announced via Twitter that he is looking to continue his career elsewhere.

UteZone’s Steve Bartle had reported on Thursday that Felix-Fualalo had entered the portal.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Felix-Fualalo arrived at Utah in 2019 with a unique backstory. A native of Australia, he moved to the United States and first started playing football in 2017 in California.

Felix-Fualalo wound up finishing his prep career at the nationally renowned Mater Dei High. He chose to commit to the Utes over scholarship offers from nearly half of the Pac-12 Conference.

Felix-Fualalo wasn’t able to make a significant impact on the field in Salt Lake City, however, as he appeared in just 11 games in three seasons.

In 2021, he played in seven contests, all on special teams.

