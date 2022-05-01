In the modern era of college football, the ability to get to and bring down the quarterback is one of, if not the most desired traits in any defender.

Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land was the best player in the America at doing exactly that last season, leading both the FBS and FCS ranks with 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss.

According to multiple reports Sunday, Land has played his last game at Florida A&M.

Land has reportedly entered the transfer portal on the final day in which players can enter their names and be eligible to transfer without having to sit out a season.

A native of Buffalo, New York, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Land has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner (given to the best defender in the FCS ranks), Land edged out Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 second-round pick Troy Andersen for the honor.

In total, Land cost opposing teams 147 yards of offense in 2021 and recorded at least a sack in all but three Florida A&M contests.

He had five multi-sack outings, the best being a five-sack performance against South Carolina State.

In addition to the sacks and tackles for loss, Land had 43 total tackles, six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery last season.

A late bloomer — he played sparingly in 2018, redshirted the 2019 season and recorded just two sacks and five tackles for loss in 2020 — Land will be a target of many of the top teams in the country, with Georgia already being floated as a possible destination.

