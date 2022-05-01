The heartfelt gift and message Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley gave to Joe Ingles

It’s long been known that former Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles is a favorite among the teammates he’s had over the years, and that was once again expressed this weekend.

On Saturday, Ingles shared on his Instagram story a gift Jazz guard Mike Conley (who himself won the NBA’s Teammate of the Year award in 2019) gave him of an autograph jersey of his with a note written on it.

“To: Joe, Forever thankful to know you as a friend and teammate,” Conley wrote on the first 1 of his No. 11 blue Jazz jersey.

“Take care of that beautiful family of yours.”

Ingles captioned his post with, “My guy” and added a heart emoji.

The jersey Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley gave to Joe Ingles. Joe Ingles’ Instagram

Ingles was traded by the Jazz to the Portland Trail Blazers in February but has remained in Salt Lake City as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered in January.

He will be a free agent this summer.

