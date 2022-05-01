Facebook Twitter
The heartfelt gift and message Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley gave to Joe Ingles

Ingles has been a favorite among the teammates he’s had over the years, and that was once again expressed this weekend.

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
The heartfelt gift and message Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley gave to Joe Ingles

Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10), right, laughs with Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) during the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings NBA preseason basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

It’s long been known that former Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles is a favorite among the teammates he’s had over the years, and that was once again expressed this weekend.

On Saturday, Ingles shared on his Instagram story a gift Jazz guard Mike Conley (who himself won the NBA’s Teammate of the Year award in 2019) gave him of an autograph jersey of his with a note written on it.

“To: Joe, Forever thankful to know you as a friend and teammate,” Conley wrote on the first 1 of his No. 11 blue Jazz jersey.

“Take care of that beautiful family of yours.”

Ingles captioned his post with, “My guy” and added a heart emoji.

Ingles was traded by the Jazz to the Portland Trail Blazers in February but has remained in Salt Lake City as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered in January.

He will be a free agent this summer.

