Devin Lloyd has already had a (positive) ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment

Just about every rookie in every sport ends up having a “welcome to the league” moment in their first season, where it hits them that they’ve actually made it to the big time.

Often these moments are negative, like when a veteran makes a newbie look dumb by pulling off a savvy move, but former Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd’s “welcome to the NFL” was a positive one after he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday.

On Saturday, a press conference was held to introduce Lloyd in Jacksonville, and at one point he was asked if he had met any of his new teammates yet, especially Chad Muma, a linebacker (former Wyoming Cowboy) the Jaguars drafted on Friday.

Lloyd said he got to know Muma some during the pre-draft process and “That’ll be good to get with him, and I know we’re going to be close. Probably going to be roommates (on the road), so I know we’re definitely going to get to know each other even better.”

At that point, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson leaned over to Lloyd and whispered, “You’ll have your own room,” which got laughter from those in the room.

Responded Lloyd: “We do?,” which got even more laughter, and then Lloyd added, “We’ll still get to know each other.”

The reporter who was getting to ask the next question then chimed in with, “Welcome to the NFL.”