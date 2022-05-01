‘American Idol’ revealed its top 7 singers on Disney night. Here’s who made it through

And then there were seven.

After a Disney-themed night featuring songs from “The Lion King,” “Moana,” “Coco and more, “American Idol” is officially down to its top seven singers.

What did the top 10 singers perform for ‘American Idol’ Disney night?

“American Idol” Disney night featured the following performances Sunday night:



Christian Guardino — “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.”

Emyrson Flora — “Carried Me With You” from “Onward.”

Fritz Hager — “Go the Distance” from “Hercules.”

Huntergirl — “I See the Light” from “Tangled.”

Jay Copeland — “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Lady K — “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

Leah Marlene — “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2.”

Mike Parker — “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan.”

Nicolina Bozzo — “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Noah Thompson — “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 7?

Christian Guardino

Christian Guardino, a 21-year-old singer from Long Island, reached the top 7 after his rendition of “Circle of Life.”

“He is touched by the hands from upstairs that give people voices,” Luke Bryan said during Guardino’s audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “My heart is just filled with excitement.”

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene, a singer-songwriter from Normal, Illinois, made it to the top 7 after performing “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2.”

“You are so comfortable with yourself,” Lionel Richie told the 20-year-old singer during her audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “It is refreshing.”

Nicolina Bozzo

Nicolina Bozzo, a powerhouse vocalist from Toronto, Canada, has continually wowed judges and viewers with her emotional delivery, which led “Idol” judge Lionel Richie to declare, “I’m a fan of yours,” during her audition. She made it to the top seven after performing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Fritz Hager

Fritz Hager, a 21-year-old singer from Texas, was inspired by “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips as a kid. Although he got a “no” from Bryan during his audition, he has now made it to the top seven and is on his way to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Huntergirl

Country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name Huntergirl, was the first singer to receive a platinum ticket on “American Idol” — a new ticket that indicates the judges’ confidence in a contestant’s ability to go far in the competition.

After the 23-year-old singer from Tennessee auditioned for “Idol,” Bryan said it was his “favorite female country voice” he had heard in five years, the Deseret News reported. Huntergirl has made it to the top seven after her rendition of “I See the Light” from “Tangled.”

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for “American Idol,” and now the 19-year-old singer from Kentucky has made it to the top seven after performing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Jay Copeland

Jay Copeland, a 23-year-old singer from Maryland, was in graduate school for acting when he was given an ultimatum to choose between that career path and his other passion: music. Copeland chose to drop out and take a chance on the competition show, and now, after performing “Remember Me” from “Coco,” he’s made it to the “American Idol” top seven.

Who was eliminated from ‘American Idol’?