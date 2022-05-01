Facebook Twitter
Utah State football gets commitment from Missouri State transfer Ron Tiavaasue

File - Utah State Aggies players step on the field before an NCAA football game against the New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The Aggies picked up a commitment Sunday from Missouri State transfer Ron Tiavaasue.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Utah State football had one of the more prolific offenses in the country last season under head coach Blake Anderson, ranking No. 22 nationally.

Expectations are that the program will be elite on offense once again in 2023, and late Sunday night, the Aggies added to their collection of weapons on that side of the ball.

Missouri State transfer tight end Ron Tiavaasue announced his commitment to Utah State on Twitter, writing “Wanna thank ALL the coaches that took the time to evaluate and offer me. Can’t thank ya’ll enough. I’m ending this all in the state that it started in for. Aggie Nation, I’ll see ya’ll in the fall. Let’s get to work.”

A former Snow College Badger — he played in Ephraim in 2018 and 2019 — the 6-foot-3, 279-pound Tiavaasue is a native of Auckland, New Zealand, and was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, with offers from Southern Illinois, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, Louisiana Monroe, Akron, North Texas, North Dakota State and Central Arkansas, per 247 Sports.

After his two years at Snow, Tiavaasue transferred to Missouri State in January 2021 and played in all seven of the Bears’ spring games, totaling seven receptions for 74 yards.

This past season, Tiavaasue played in all 12 games for Missouri State, starting seven. He recorded 14 catches for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

