High school boys tennis: 4A state tournament final results

Class 4A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time. The top three seeds in each position receive a first-round bye. Tournament begins Thursday at Liberty Park.

First singles

First round (May 13)

Byes: No. 1 Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs; No. 2 Kaden Koch, Pine View; No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline.



No. 8 Caleb Kroll, Dixie def. No. 9 Bryce Christiansen, Snow Canyon.

No. 5 Carter Thorpe, Green Canyon def. No. 12 Carter Davis, Mountain Crest.

No. 6 Calvin Beck, Cedar City def. No. 11 Brock Houggard, Sky View.

No. 4 Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills def. No. 13 Spencer Duncan, Bear River.

No. 7 Ashton Xu, Logan def. No. 10 Ryan Gubler, Hurricane.

Quarterfinals (May 13)



No. 1 Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 8 Caleb Kroll, Dixie, 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills def. No. 5 Carter Thorpe, Green Canyon, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Kaden Koch, Pine View def. No. 7 Ashton Xu, Logan, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline def. No. 6 Calvin Beck, Cedar City, 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 4 Jaden Wittwer, Desert Hills, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 Kaden Koch, Pine View def. No. 3 Dillon Johnson, Ridgeline, 7-5, 6-4

Championship (May 14)



No. 1 Liam Duffin, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 2 Kaden Koch, Pine View, 6-4, 6-0

Second singles

First round (May 13)

Byes: No. 1 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline; No. 2 Luke Jolley, Crimson Cliffs; No. 3 Dohoon Kwag, Logan.



No. 8 Tyler Funk, Sky View def. No. 9 Roy Renouf, Snow Canyon.

No. 5 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills def. No. 12 Cameron Harrell, Cedar City.

No. 6 Gavin Bishop, Dixie def. No. 11 Wyatt Zollinger, Bear River.

No. 4 JC Fonnesbeck, Green Canyon def. No. 13 Stanley Drabicki, Pine View.

No. 10 Bryton Musselman, Mountain Crest def. No. 7 Gino Puga, Hurricane vs.

Quarterfinals (May 13)



No. 1 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline def. Tyler Funk, Sky View, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills def. JC Fonnesbeck, Green Canyon, 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 Luke Jolley, Crimson Cliffs def. Bryton Musselman, Mountain Crest, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Gavin Bishop, Dixie def. Dohoon Dwag, Logan, 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 5 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills def. No. 1 Thatcher Ellis, Ridgeline, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Luke Jolley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 6 Gavin Bishop, Dixie, 6-1, 6-3

Championship (May 14)



No. 2 Luke Jolley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 5 Jackson Holman, Desert Hills, 6-1, 6-3

Third singles

First round (May 13)

Byes: No. 1 Ayden Rupp, Ridgeline; No. 2 Jack Huish, Green Canyon; No. 3 Junsung Lee, Logan.



No. 8 Ethan Richardson, Hurricane def. No. 9 Benjamin Spackman, Sky View.

No. 5 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 12 Ryder Doman, Pine View.

No. 6 Michael Winward, Dixie def. No. 11 Tavin Davis, Mountain Crest.

No. 4 Logan White, Desert Hills def. No. 13 Dane Black, Bear River.

No. 7 Andrew Britton, Snow Canyon def. No. 10 Jacob Ellis, Cedar City.

Quarterfinals (May 13)



No. 1 Ayden Rupp, Ridgeline def. No. 8 Ethan Richardson, Hurricane, 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 4 Logan White, Desert Hills, 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 Jack Huish, Green Canyon def. No. 7 Andrew Britton, Snow Canyon, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6 Michael Winward, Dixie def. No. 3 Junsung Lee, Logan, 7-6, 6-3

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Ayden Rupp, Ridgeline def. No. 5 Nathan Bentley, Crimson Cliffs, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Jack Huish, Green Canyon def. No. 6 Michael Winward, Dixie, 6-1, 7-6

Championship (May 14)



No. 1 Ayden Rupp, Ridgeline def. No. 2 Jack Huish, Green Canyon, 6-2, 6-4

First doubles

First round (May 13)

Byes: No. 1 Kayson Reeder/Ben Olson, Ridgeline; No. 2 Caleb Xu/Phillip Xu, Logan; No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon.



No. 8 Nate Wade/Deakon Lindquist, Desert Hills def. No. 9 Mike Hardy/Matt Parker, Mountain Crest.

No. 5 Caden Selby/Caleb Selby, Cedar City def. No. 12 Nathan Parker/Preston Monson, Hurricane.

No. 6 Garrett Bishop/Austin Beckstrom, Dixie def. No. 11 Gavin Krambule/Zander Poulsen, Sky View.

No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon def. No. 13 Porter Woolley/Jack Pederson, Bear River.

No. 10 Jack Hodges/Tanner Fraser, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 7 Roper Donn/Dallin Racker, Pine View.

Quarterfinals (May 13)



No. 1 Kayson Reeder/Ben Olson, Ridgeline def. No. 8 Nate Wade/Deakon Lindquist, Desert HIlls, 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon def. No. 5 Caden Selby/Caleb Selby, Cedar City, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2

No. 2 Caleb Xu/Phillip Xu, Logan def. No. 10 Jack Hodges/Tanner Fraser, Crimson Cliffs, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon def. No. 6 Garrett Bishop/Austin Beckstrom, Dixie, 7-5, 7-6

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon def. No. 1 Kayson Reeder/Ben Olson, Ridgeline, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon def. No. 2 Caleb Xu/Phillip Xu, Logan, 6-4, 6-2

Championship (May 14)



No. 3 Braden Koch/Bryce Jensen, Snow Canyon def. No. 4 Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood, Green Canyon, 6-3, 7-6

Second doubles

First round (May 13)

Byes: No. 1 Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear, Green Canyon; No. 2 Isaac Petersen/Davis Low, Ridgeline; No. 3 Kobe Larsen/Kort Larsen, Logan.



No. 8 Weston Watkins/Chad Hendrickson, Pine View def. No. 9 Jace Pursel/Andrew Ord, Snow Canyon.

No. 5 Aidan Hatch/Asher McConnell, Dixie def. No. 12 Kevin Bunn/Treydan Hall, Hurricane.

No. 6 Ty Durst/Joshua Fraser, Crimson Cliffs def. No. 11 Andrew Rupp/Spencer Weaver, Mountain Crest.

No. 4 William Geddes/Bridger Coates, Cedar City def. No. 13 Spencer Cefalo/Morgan Zollinger, Bear River.

No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/Trevin Day, Desert Hills def. No. 10 Kyle Anderson/Jackson Summers, Sky View.

Quarterfinals (May 13)



No. 1 Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear, Green Canyon def. No. 8 Weston Watkins/Chad Hendrickson, Pine View, 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 William Geddes/Bridger Coates, Cedar City def. No. 5 Aidan Hatch/Asher McConnell, Dixie

No. 2 Isaac Petersen/Davis Low, Ridgeline def. No. 7 Jeffrey Purcell/Trevin Day, Desert Hills, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Kobe Larsen/Kort Larsen, Logan def. No. 6 Ty Durst/Joshua Fraser, Crimson Cliffs, 6-2 7-5

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear, Green Canyon def. No. 4 William Geddes/Bridger Coates, Cedar City, 7-6, 6-2

No. 2 Isaac Peterson/Davis Low, Ridgeline def. No. 3 Kobe Larsen/Kort Larsen, Logan, 6-3, 6-1

Championship (May 14)