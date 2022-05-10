Dolly Parton’s latest endeavor is ... a Taco Bell musical?

Days after accepting her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, Dolly Parton has announced her next musical endeavor: A Taco Bell musical.

What is the Dolly Parton Taco Bell musical about?

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” is “based on the true story of the internet losing its mind,” according to the screenplay Parton recently shared in an Instagram post announcing the project.

Ever since Taco Bell pulled the Mexican Pizza from its menu two years ago, fans have been clamoring for the item to make a grand return. Rapper Doja Cat wrote a tribute to the popular menu item that has 8.4 million likes on TikTok. A petition spearheaded by Taco Bell fan Krish Jagirdar, which garnered more than 170,000 signatures, was also a driving factor in bringing back the Mexican Pizza, the Deseret News reported.

Related This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Parton also expressed her love for the Mexican Pizza — and Taco Bell in general. Earlier this year, the country star told Insider that Taco Bell is her go-to when she’s craving tacos.

“I like soft-shell tacos,” she said. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that.”

Last month, TikTok star Victor Kunda shared a video imagining what a Mexican Pizza musical would look like, inspired by Doja Cat’s song. And now, that vision is coming to fruition.

When does ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’ go live?

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will premiere on Taco Bell’s TikTok on May 26 at 6 p.m. MDT, USA Today reported.

The production stars Doja Cat, Kunda and Parton, in addition to other guests, according to Entertainment Weekly. The musical’s score comes from Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, and Hannah Friedman, who was a consulting producer and writer for the new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” penned the script.

The musical comes a week after the Mexican Pizza returns to the Taco Bell menu — although members of the chain’s loyalty program can order it starting May 17, the Deseret News reported.