After he retires, Tom Brady will be announcing NFL games for Fox

After unretiring from the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set for at least one more season as a player, but he will be around the league long after he retires.

Fox Sports announced that Brady will be teaming up with announcer Kevin Burkhardt to become Fox’s No. 1 NFL announcing team on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Postreports that Brady’s deal is for 10 years and $375 million.

That means Brady’s new TV contract is worth more than his total career NFL earnings through 23 seasons, including this year, set to total almost $333 million.

After Troy Aikman left Fox for ESPN, with Joe Buck following his longtime broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth, Fox needed a new No. 1 broadcasting team.

Exactly when the partnership starts is up to how long Brady wants to continue playing in the NFL, but when Brady retires, Burkhardt and Brady will be coming to TVs near you on Sundays for a long time.

