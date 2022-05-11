High school girls golf: Cedar City’s RaeLee Johnson in 1st after career day at 4A state tournament, Pine View closing in on repeat

Leaderboard

Cedar City sophomore RaeLee Johnson was the surprise leader after the opening day of the 4A girls golf state tournament at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George on Wednesday.

Johnson shot a season-best 78 on Monday, an 11-stroke improvement from her Region 10 season average of 89.6. She’ll take a two-stroke lead into Thursday’s final round ahead Dixie’s returning state champion Annabelle Millard, who shot an 80 with a pair of bogeys.

Johnson shot a 91 at Sunbrook in a region match a month ago, but on Wednesday was a staggering 13 shots better on the big stage of the state tournament.

Johnson finished tied for 17th at last year’s state tournament, 46 shots behind winner Millard. She’ll be the biggest threat at a Millard repeat medalist in Round 2.

Last year, Millard shot a 1-under 71 on the first day and tore the course up with a 7-under on the second day.

Johnson tees off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, with Millard teeing off at 9 a.m. The final groups start at 10 a.m.

In the team race, Pine View is in the driver’s seat for a repeat state title after shooting a team score of 355.

Desert Hills is in second at 373 with Green Canyon in third with a 381.

Class 4A state tournament

At Sunbrook Golf Course

Team scores (Top 8)

1. Pine View, 355

2. Desert Hills, 373

3. Green Canyon, 381

4. Ridgeline, 383

5. Dixie, 395

6. Bear River, 411

7. Cedar City, 415

8. Sky View, 418

Individual results

78 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City

80 — Annabelle Millard, Dixie

83 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

84 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

88 — Katelyn Leavitt, Pine View

88 — Hllie Wieland, Pine View

88 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

90 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

91 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

91 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View

94 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

96 — Iris Pead, Dixie

96 — Brooklyn Rhodes, Desert Hills

96 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

97 — Savannah Ranson, Desert Hills

97 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

97 — Lilly Swink, Ridgeline

98 — Avery Anderson, Green Canyon

99 — Macy Sickler, Sky View

99 — Kathryn Sandberg, Desert Hills

