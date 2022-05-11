Ken Jennings is taking a break from hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ When will he return?

Ken Jennings is taking a break from hosting “Jeopardy!” — but not for too long.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months,” Jennings tweeted on May 7, the day after “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach’s winning streak came to an end. “We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

The news sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some “Jeopardy!” fans supporting Mayim Bialik in the role and others calling for Jennings to take the hosting gig full-time, People magazine reported. The two have been splitting hosting responsibilities during this current season of “Jeopardy!,” which is scheduled to run through July 29, according to Deadline.

Jennings’ recent announcement means viewers will likely see him return to the hosting lectern later this summer. But will he take on the job permanently?

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik are strong contenders to host ‘Jeopardy!’ full-time

Jennings, who announced earlier this year that he had reached the milestone of hosting 100 episodes, has been a fan favorite to take the job permanently, the Deseret News reported. The “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion didn’t return for Season 2 of the trivia show “The Chase,” leading many fans to speculate that this would free up his schedule to host “Jeopardy!” full-time.

But Bialik has also expressed interest in becoming the permanent host of the beloved quiz show, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

“I would love that,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this year.

Roach, the youngest super champion in “Jeopardy!” history, was on the show long enough to work with both Bialik and Jennings — and her vote was for Jennings.

“Because of his history with the show,” she recently told Vulture. “As a contestant, there’s something really special about being onstage with the greatest player of all time. Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position. Mayim is fantastic, but she doesn’t have that same experience.”

When will ‘Jeopardy!’ announce a permanent host?

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t yet announced hosting plans past the show’s current season, but it would likely be later this year, ahead of the show’s 39th season premiere. The Deseret News has reached out to Sony for comment.