Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 
Utes’ Dani Drews will soon be representing the United States

By Brandon Judd
   
Former Utah outside hitter Dani Drews will play for Team USA in the upcoming Volleyball Nations League competition.

Utah’s Dani Drews reacts after scoring a point against UVU in an NCAA volleyball game at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The former Utes outside hitter will play for Team USA in the upcoming Volleyball Nations League competition.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Former University of Utah outside hitter Dani Drews was named to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the upcoming 2022 Volleyball Nations League play.

It is the first time that Drews, who finished up her college career this past fall, will represent the United States.

What is the Volleyball Nations League?

The Volleyball Nations League is an international volleyball competition that matches 16 senior women’s national teams from the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball.  

The VNL has been played every year since 2018, with the exception of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the event. 

The United States has won all three of the VNL titles in the competition’s history, and the U.S. is the reigning Olympic gold champions.

When is the Volleyball Nations League?

The first preliminary round of VNL play runs May 31-June 5 at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

There will also be preliminary rounds in Quezon City, Philippines, and Calgary, Canada, before the finals, set for July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.

Who will represent the U.S. at Volleyball Nations League?

Drews, a Sandy native, is one of nine newcomers on Team USA’s roster for the VNL.

She joins a 25-player roster that includes eight players who helped the United States win last year’s VNL title and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Of those 25, 14 players will be chosen for each week’s travel roster during VNL play.

What is Dani Drews up to now?

Since leaving school, Drews has competed in her first season as a professional with Athletes Unlimited, a new pro women’s indoor volleyball league.

She was the top overall draft pick and ranked second in the league in kills (222) and aces (14), while adding 119 digs and 17 blocks.

