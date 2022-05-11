In a demonstration to protest the upcharges for plant-based milk alternatives at the popular coffee chain, actor and animal rights activist James Cromwell superglued his hand to the counter of a New York City Starbucks on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The exact price varies from market to market, but one can generally expect an average extra charge of 75 cents for a vegan milk substitution.

During the protest, Cromwell, known for his acting roles in “Babe” and HBO’s “Succession,” was accompanied by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA, CNN Business reported.

In a live video posted to PETA’s Facebook page, Cromwell can be heard asking, “Will you stop charging more for vegan milk? When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?” according to NBC News.

Cromwell is not the first celebrity to criticize Starbucks’ upcharge. This year, Paul McCartney penned a letter to former Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, urging him to end the upcharge for plant-based milks at the coffee chain, Vanity Fair reported.

Cromwell eventually used a knife to scrape his glued hand off of the counter, and according to police, no arrests were made, per AP.