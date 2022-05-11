Facebook Twitter
‘Succession’ actor James Cromwell glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

The actor and activist, known for his roles in “Babe” and “L.A. Confidential,” glued his hand to an NYC Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain’s upcharge for plant-based milks

By Gabby Peterson
   
James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Chris Pizzello, Invision, Associated Press

In a demonstration to protest the upcharges for plant-based milk alternatives at the popular coffee chain, actor and animal rights activist James Cromwell superglued his hand to the counter of a New York City Starbucks on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The exact price varies from market to market, but one can generally expect an average extra charge of 75 cents for a vegan milk substitution.

During the protest, Cromwell, known for his acting roles in “Babe” and HBO’s “Succession,” was accompanied by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA, CNN Business reported.

In a live video posted to PETA’s Facebook page, Cromwell can be heard asking, “Will you stop charging more for vegan milk? When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?” according to NBC News.

Cromwell is not the first celebrity to criticize Starbucks’ upcharge. This year, Paul McCartney penned a letter to former Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, urging him to end the upcharge for plant-based milks at the coffee chain, Vanity Fair reported.

Cromwell eventually used a knife to scrape his glued hand off of the counter, and according to police, no arrests were made, per AP.

