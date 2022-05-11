Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

This former BYU star made the 2022 NFL all-paid team

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks to the locker room after a game against the LA Rams.

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Warner, the former BYU star, made the 2022 NFL all-paid team.

Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner is being paid handsomely in the NFL, thanks to a five-year, reportedly $95 million contract extension he signed with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

That kind of money makes Warner one of the select members of the NFL all-paid team, which recognizes the top-paid athletes at each position.

NFL.com’s Anthony Holzman-Escareno released the 2022 NFL all-paid team earlier this week, and Warner is the lone Utah tie to make the list.

Under his contract, Warner is scheduled to make an average of $19 million per season, per Holzman-Escareno. 

That puts him just behind the other linebacker on the list: Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard makes an average of $19.7 million per year.

“Warner’s biggest compliment may have been future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers telling him: ‘Ain’t nobody better. ... You’re the best and everybody knows it,’” Holzman-Escareno wrote. “Warner has also received PFF’s highest coverage grade among linebackers (90.5) over the last two seasons.”

Warner is headed into his fifth NFL season in 2022, after being a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2018. He made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl during the 2020 season.

Here’s a few other highlights from the 2022 NFL all-paid team, with all info courtesy Holzman-Escareno:

  • Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers tops the list by making an average of $50.3 million per year on his new contract extension, signed earlier this offseason.
  • Three wide receivers make the list at over $27 million per year: Miami’s Tyreek Hill ($30 million), Las Vegas’ Davante Adams ($28 million) and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins ($27.3 million). Hill and Adams were traded to their new teams this offseason, deals that came with new contracts.
  • Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt is the highest paid defender on the list at an average of $28 million per year, while Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Nick Bosa is next at $27 million.

