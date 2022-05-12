Airbnb just revealed its ‘biggest change’ in 10 years

On Wednesday, Airbnb released its biggest change in a decade, including new categories, more options for longer stays and free insurance with every booking, according to a statement released by the company.

What’s new?

“The way people travel has changed forever,” said Brian Chesky, the CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, in the statement. “That’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.”

The new features will be updated in the app and available to the United States starting Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Airbnb categories: Instead of searching for a place based on city, Airbnb now offers 56 different categories of homes organized by “style, location, or proximity to a travel activity,” the statement reads.



The categories range from OMG! — unique homes that don’t look like your traditional booking — to arctic and castle homes.

These are really crazy — 700 OMG! homes pic.twitter.com/SWYOfQaYB0 — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) May 11, 2022

Split stays: Planning a longer stay? With the update, you can now split one stay between two homes. Airbnb states that with split stays, you’ll see about 40% more listings when planning longer stays.



When viewing a split stay on the app, two homes will be connected by a virtual line on a map, showing the distance between the homes and sequence of the stays. Airbnb’s interface will walk you through all of the steps to book each home, one at a time, according to CNBC.

Split stays can also be used to book two homes by category. “For example, when browsing the National Parks Category, Split Stays might suggest a pair of homes near Zion National Park and Grand Canyon,” the statement reads.

AirCover: AirCover is free protection provided with every booking.

