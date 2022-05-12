High school track: 1A region championship recaps

The four 1A regions held their region track and field championships this week, and here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Friday at Saturday.

Region 20

At Water Canyon High School

Boys team scores



Milford, 174.5. Panguitch, 153. Bryce Valley, 111. Water Canyon, 64. Valley, 52. Wayne, 19.5. Escalante, 18. Piute, 9.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Treyton Rose, Milford, 12.05.

200 meters — Blake Barnes, Milford, 23.56.

400 meters — Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 56.70.

800 meters — Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley, 2:14.75.

1,600 meters — Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 4:58.26.

3,200 meters — Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 11:09.74.

110 hurdles — Blake Barnes, Milford, 17.14.

300 hurdles — Blake Barnes, Milford, 43.92.

4x100 relay — Milford, 46.48.

4x400 relay — Panguitch, 4:06.99.

Sprint medley relay — Bryce Valley, 3:54.31.

High jump — Kolt Bonner, Panguitch, 6’01.

Long jump —Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’04.

Shot put — Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 43’03.75.

Discus — Justis Savage, Panguitch, 111’09.

Javelin —Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 145’04.

Panguitch’s girls track team won the Region 20 championship at Water Canyon High School this week. Panguitch High School

Girls team scores



Panguitch, 187.5. Milford, 152. Bryce Valley, 80. Valley, 69.5. Wayne, 55. Escalante, 23. Water Canyon, 16. Piute, 9.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Alexa Walker, Milford, 13.79.

200 meters — Alexa Walker, Milford, 29.44.

400 meters — Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 1:06.40.

800 meters — MaKayla Jones, Wayne, 2:43.16.

1,600 meters — Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 6:08.46.

3,200 meters — Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 13:42.12.

100 hurdles — Brynley Wunderlich, Milford, 17.89.

300 hurdles — Paige James, Milford, 50.81.

4x100 relay — Panguitch, 55.27.

4x400 relay — Panguitch, 4:35.82.

Sprint medley relay — Panguitch, 4:56.67.

High jump — Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5’01.

Long jump —Mya Young, Valley, 14’04.

Shot put — JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 33’06.

Discus — Lacey Ellett, Wayne, 86’00.50.

Javelin —Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 110’08.

Region 21

At Wendover High School

Boys team scores



Telos, 104. Tintic, 43. Wendover, 27. Dugway, 8.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Seth Fey, Telos, 11.75.

200 meters — Seth Fey, Telos, 25.04.

400 meters — Manden Brown, Tintic, 58.46.

800 meters — Robby Levy, Telos, 2:15.57.

1,600 meters — Robby Levy, Telos, 4:48.83.

3,200 meters — Robby Levy, Telos, 11:52.06.

110 hurdles — Jason Thomas, Telos, 23.91.

300 hurdles — Zach Baker, Telos, 55.62.

4x100 relay — Telos, 49.58.

4x400 relay — Telos, 5:21.77.

Sprint medley relay — Telos, 5:11.41.

High jump — Cooper Snell, Tintic, 5’04.

Long jump —Seth Fey, Telos, 18’08.

Shot put — Kota Bear, Wendover, 40’10.50.

Discus — Kota Bear, Wendover, 115’04.

Javelin —Conner Fox, Tintic, 124’05.

Girls team scores



Tintic, 76. Wendover, 69. Dugway, 4.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Alyssa Grange, Tintic, 13.92.

200 meters — Sofia Rivera, Wendover, 31.29.

400 meters — Alyssa Grange, Tintic, 1:14.93.

800 meters — Norah Gardner, Wendover, 3:56.11.

1,600 meters — Sofia Rivera, Wendover, 7:52.36.

3,200 meters — Noemi Gomoez, Wendover, 24:16.08.

100 hurdles — Samantha Grimstead, Tintic, 22.66.

300 hurdles — Norah Gardner, Wendover, 1:17.43.

High jump — Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 4’02.

Long jump —Zoe Pugh, Tintic, 13’04.

Shot put — Noemi Gomez, Wendover, 29’11.50.

Discus — Ayva Ezell, Tintic, 67’03.50.

Javelin —Noemi Gomez, Wendover, 82’00.

Region 22

At Union High School

Boys team scores



Rich, 72. Altamont, 62. Tabiona, 42. Manila, 40. Mount Vernon, 18.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Ethan Park, Tabiona, 11.45.

200 meters — Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 23.42.

400 meters — Riley Carillo, Rich, 51.81.

800 meters — Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 2:15.96.

1,600 meters — Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 4:58.16.

3,200 meters — Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 11:12.16.

110 hurdles — Tuck Davis, Manila, 16.46.

300 hurdles — Jarom Tew, Altamont, 45.73.

4x100 relay — Rich, 46.86.

4x400 relay — Rich, 4:08.27.

Sprint medley relay — Rich, 4:46.47.

High jump — Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6’04.

Long jump —Ethan Park, Tabiona, 20’03.25.

Shot put — Eli Brooks, Rich, 49’00.50.

Discus — Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 113’02.50.

Javelin —Ethan Park, Tabiona, 154’10.

Girls team scores



Altamont, 91. Rich, 79. Tabiona, 44. Manila, 24. Mount Vernon, 6.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 12.91.

200 meters — Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 26.74.

400 meters — Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 1:03.17.

800 meters — Kennedy Carter, Altamont, 2:54.57.

1,600 meters — Sophia Rasmussen, Altamont, 6:37.84.

3,200 meters — Aurora Draper, Manila, 15:38.49.

100 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 16.19.

300 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 53.13.

4x100 relay — Altamont, 55.93.

4x400 relay — Rich, 4:45.78.

Sprint medley relay — Rich, 4:52.80.

High jump — Emree Carter, Altamont, 4’09.

Long jump —Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 16’09.

Shot put — Makynzee Smith, Rich, 30’08.50.

Discus — Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 110’10.

Javelin —Saki Yoneda, Mount Vernon, 107’00.

Region 23

At Monticello High School

Boys team scores



Monticello, 197. Pinnacle, 69. Whitehorse, 41. Monument Valley, 4.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Nial Reay, Monticello, 11.6 0.

200 meters — Jonathan Kessler, Pinnacle, 24.43.

400 meters — Boston Freestone, Monticello, 56.94.

800 meters — Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 2:25.80.

1,600 meters — Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 5:31.26.

3,200 meters — Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 12:05.79.

110 hurdles — Tavon Black, Monticello, 22.57.

300 hurdles — Jacob Johnson, Monticello, 51.62.

4x100 relay — Monticello, 47.81.

4x400 relay — Monticello, 4:39.43.

Sprint medley relay — Monticello, 4:48.74.

High jump — Boston Freeston, Monticello, 5’06.

Long jump —Michael Schmitz, Pinnacle, 17’08.75.

Shot put — Michael Schmitz, Pinnacle, 42’06.50.

Discus — Nial Reay, Monticello, 110’01.

Javelin —Logan Draper, Monticello, 140’10.

Girls team scores



Monticello, 167. Monument Valley, 47.5. Pinnacle, 43.5. Green River, 26. Whitehorse, 22.

Girls individual winners

