This celebrity is the first and last guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

In full-circle fashion, the first guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will also be the last.

Back in 2003, when the show started, “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was invited to be on the show. Now, Anison will appear on the show’s series finale, along with Pink, who wrote the show’s Emmy Award-winning theme song, per People magazine.

The series finale is slated to run on May 26.

DeGeneres has also invited a string of celebrities leading up to the grand finale, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, David Letterman, Diane Keaton and DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi, according to Decider.

The talk show host revealed that the 19th season would be her last in May 2021, as allegations over workplace toxicity garnered criticism.

Late last month, DeGeneres took to Twitter to reveal that the final episode had been taped. She also wrote about her experience hosting the show.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” she wrote.

“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour,” she added. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

