High school baseball: 5A/4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games

5A Playoffs

Bonneville 9, Timpview 5

Andrew Hansen drove in three runs and Landon Minnoch drove in a pair of his own as Bonneville edged Timpview in a 5A play-in game played at UIntah High School.

Tooele 6, East 0

The Buffaloes stampeded over the Leopards by scoring six runs on seven hits. Ethan Garcia threw six strikeouts and only allowed four hits as he earned the victory on the hill.

Northridge 14, Alta 11

Tied at eight going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Northridge put up six runs on the board, running away with a playoff victory over the visiting Hawks.

Maple Mountain 12, Provo 4

Maple Mountain recorded 13 hits and scored multiple runs in four different innings as they clinched their ticket to the regional round of the 5A state tournament.

Stansbury 4, Highland 3

Bracken Mathews went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Brandon Bastian drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Stansbury edged Highland in the 4A first round.

Box Elder 9, Cedar Valley 5

Box Elder held off a late rally as they advanced to the regional round with a win over Cedar Valley. The Bees were led by Ryan Griffin, who was the winning pitcher and hit a home run.

Springville 8, Hillcrest 0

Springville’s Easton Barrett threw five innings and had nine strikeouts while Naulivou Lauaki and Payton Esplin each had triples in the Devils win over Hillcrest.

Uintah 10, Bonneville 3

Five different Uintah players has RBI’s as a big second inning pushed the Utes over Bonneville.

Payson 5, Mountain View 0

Heston Laird picked up the win on the mound as Payson shutout Mountain View. Tate Christensen had three RBI’s for the Lions.

4A Playoffs

Cedar City 3, Desert Hills 2

Trailing 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, visiting Cedar City tied the game in the seventh and then won the game in the eighth inning as the No. 11 seed Reds won game two against No. 6 seed Desert Hills.

Hurricane 5, Ridgeline 3

No. 10 seed Hurricane scored twice in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 to force a decisive third game with No. 7 seed Ridgeline in the 4A first round series. Tanner Pastor drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers.

Bear River 11, Sky View 1

No. 5 seed Bear River easily finished the 2-0 sweep of region rival and No. 12 seed Sky View as the Bears won in six innings. Gehrig Marble went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to pace Bear River at the plate.

Snow Canyon 18, Logan 4

Luke Anderson went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and six RBIs as Snow Canyon completed the 2-0 sweep of Logan for the series win in the 4A super regional.

Green Canyon 3, Mountain Crest 2

No. 9 Green Canyon rallied past No. 8 Mountain Crest with two runs in the top of the seventh and then the winning run in the top of the eight to complete the 2-0 sweep in the best-of-3 series of the 4A state tournament. Nick Bouck pitched all eight innings for the Wolves only allowing three hits while striking out three. Bouck also had the game-winning RBI in the eighth.

Desert Hills 16, Cedar City 7

No. 6 seed Desert Hills scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to break the game wide open with No. 11 Cedar City as the Thunder went on to win Game 3 of the 4A first round series, winning the series 2-1. Kyler Terry went 3 for 4 with four RBIs while while Karson drove in three runs.

Hurricane 6, Ridgeline 2

No. 10 seed Hurricane beat No. 7 seed Ridgeline for the second time on Friday to wins the 4A first round series 2-1. Sam Johanson doubled, homered and drove in two runs while Josh Wright also homered and drove in a pair.

3A Playoffs

Juab 6, Canyon View 4

Juab kept its season alive in the 3A one-loss bracket scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off three-run homer by Wyatt Payton at UVU. Canyon View had taken a one-run lead in the top of the ninth setting up Payton’s heroics.

American Leadership 4, Grantsville 1

Austin Smalley pitched a complete-game four-hitter as American Leadership eliminated defending 3A state champion Grantsville in a pitchers duel at UVU. Ethan Ward provided a big chunk of the offense with a two-run double in the five-run fifth inning for the Eagles.

Juan Diego 14, Carbon 6

The Soaring Eagles flew past the Dinos scoring five runs in the fifth inning. Andrew Lombana had 6 RBI’s including two doubles, and a homerun.

American Leadership 6, Juab 5

No. 3 seed American Leadership rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh to eliminated No. 1 seed Juab in the 3A one-loss bracket at UVU. Daysun Cuthill had a big day at the plate for the Eagles going 3 for 3 with an RBI while Ethan Ward went 3 for 4 with an RBI as well.

2A Playoffs

Kanab 4, Beaver 2

Lane Sims and Jaxon Riddle both drove in a pair of runs and Kanab starting pitcher Bracken McQuivey struck out six as Kanab edged Beaver to keep its season alive in the 2A one-loss bracket at Kearns High School.

Enterprise 15, Millard 6

Treyson Randall went 3 for 4 with four RBIs as Enterprise rallied past Millard with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the win in the 2A one-loss bracket.

South Sevier 12, Parowan 5

No. 1 seed South Sevier scored eight runs in the first two innings as it rolled past No. 6 seed Parowan for the win in the 2A winners bracket as it advanced to Saturday’s championship. Taiten Brown went 1 for 2 with three RBIs as nine different South Sevier batters recorded a hit. South Sevier used four pitchers in the win, with no one throwing more than 60 pitches.

Kanab 9, Enterprise 6

A day after blowing an eight-run lead to South Sevier, the Cowboys won two games on Friday to keep its title hopes alive. Seven different players notched an RBI for Kanab, which will face Parowan for a chance to earn a spot in the championship game.

