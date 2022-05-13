Numbers mean a lot to University of Utah distance runner Cara Woolnough, and not just on the track, where the recently graduated senior broke the school record in the 5,000 meters last month. Her time of 15 minutes, 40.52 seconds wrested the record from her former teammate, Ogden’s Sarah Feeny, whom Woolnough idolized when she came to the United States in 2017.

Math and science have always been among Woolnough’s favorite subjects, and she parlayed those loves into a biomedical engineering degree, all while shining on the track and cross-country trails for the U.

Obviously, numbers are a huge deal in engineering.

“Honestly, I don’t go into every class saying like I need to get an A. I definitely didn’t go into this college experience saying that I wanted to graduate with all A’s. It just kind of happened. You can surprise yourself if you just do your best and don’t be afraid of failing, I suppose.” — Utah distance runner Cara Woolnough

But there’s one set of digits that Woolnough doesn’t like talking about as much. In fact, she’s a “bit embarrassed,” she said recently, when her grade point average was brought up in an interview with the Deseret News.

Woolnough (pronounced: wool-NOH) earned a 4.0, never getting anything less than an ‘A’ in five years at Utah. In one of the most difficult degrees in the catalog, the woman from Down Under graduated at the top of her class — summa cum laude.

Longtime Utah track and field observers say it is simply remarkable — to everyone except Woolnough, who is from Brisbane, Australia. She might not be the smartest, or the fastest, of the 107 current or former Utah student-athletes from 20 sports who received their degrees last week, but is undoubtedly at the top when both are considered — perhaps in the entire country.

Naturally, she takes it all in stride.

“Honestly, I don’t go into every class saying like I need to get an A. I definitely didn’t go into this college experience saying that I wanted to graduate with all A’s,” she said. “It just kind of happened. You can surprise yourself if you just do your best and don’t be afraid of failing, I suppose.”

Woolnough said she was far from perfect in the classroom, but there are undoubtedly some U. professors who would beg to differ. Actually, she wasn’t always in the classroom. Woolnough opted out of the 2020-21 cross-country and track seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned home to Australia for more than a year.

That meant waking up in the middle of the night to participate in lectures online, because Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of Utah.

“It was pretty brutal, honestly. Engineering professors, they make accommodations for you, but it is just a brutal degree in and of itself,” she said. “It was a lot of early morning wake-ups, and my days just turned into waking up really early and then training midday, and then just falling straight to sleep for an early nap. It was a weird way to live, but I did it.”

A lot of lectures began at 2 a.m. for her, “and I would be lucky if I got a 5 a.m. one, or a 6 a.m. one,” she said.

Then it got more difficult. Woolnough said last fall’s semester was crazy hard, because she had a biosystems engineering class that really taxed her as she competed in cross-country. Unlike most other student-athletes, distance runners don’t get a semester off from competition because they compete in both cross-country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.

“That was one of the most challenging classes ever,” she said. “Everyone in the major knew it. It was definitely like nothing I had ever done, almost like a foreign language when you look at the language in some of the assignments.”

Naturally, she aced it.

Woolnough said her typical day last fall involved getting up before 6 a.m. to study, training at 7 a.m., classes from 10 a.m. on, then weightlifting in the afternoon, and more studying at night. Day after day.

“In this major, it is so much work, and you never feel like you are prepared for any exam, or an assignment,” she said. “But yeah, I remember feeling like every second I have to be doing something, to get it done. I am grateful this last semester I have had a little bit of a lighter load. It is crazy how much different you see the whole university experience and you can just breathe a little bit.”

Woolnough said it is popular for Australian students who are showing athletic promise in high school to look for opportunities to play in the U.S. She visited Ole Miss, Portland and Utah with her father, Chris, before deciding to become a Ute.

“Honestly this university has been perfect for me, in that it is has a really great academic program, and athletics is so well-supported,” she said. “The place is just so different than anywhere I had ever been, and it just seemed like a great opportunity to do something different.”

Woolnough was seventh at the Pac-12 cross-country meet last fall, helping the Utes to a second-place team finish. But she said the highlight of her career — pending more milestones at the Pac-12 Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field this weekend — is breaking that school record in the 5K.

“Sarah (Feeny) was my idol in my early days of being here,” Woolnough said. “I looked up to her so much as a runner and a person in general, so yeah, to think that I am running at the same level as she was is just incredible in my mind.”

So what’s next?

Woolnough plans to return to her native Australia, where her boyfriend and family reside, and get a job in the corporate world, perhaps in marketing “or something where you are interfacing with clinicians and engineers and you have more of a role in bringing together a product and making sure it is satisfying all their needs, rather than making it itself,” she said.

Whatever the case, assume she will do it quickly.

And perfectly.

A sport-by-sport look at the 107 Utah student-athletes who graduated, and their majors:

Baseball

Jonny Barditch, economics

Matt Richardson, health and kinesiology

Dusty Schramm, health and kinesiology

David Watson, health and kinesiology

Men’s basketball

Riley Battin, business administration

Lahat Thioune, international studies

Women’s basketball

Dru Gylten, kinesiology

Brynna Maxwell, communication

Zuzanna Pac, civil engineering

Andrea Torres, sociology and psychology

Cross-country

Emma Earl, accounting

Kennedy Powell, biomedical engineering

Sophie Ryan, English teaching

Cara Woolnough, biomedical engineering

Football

Keaton Bills, family, community and human development

Jaylen Dixon, criminology, sociology

Solomon Enis, business administration

Cole Fotheringham, business administration

R.J. Hubert, communication

Brant Kuithe, communication

Semisi Lauaki, criminology

Joe Ludwig, history

Andrew Mata’Afa, criminology

Malone Mataele, sociology

Jeremy Mercier, sociology

Pierre Moudourou, sociology

Nephi Sewell, international studies

Mika Tafua, health, society and policy

Maxs Tupai, family, community and human development, economics

Thomas Yassmin, mathematics, quantitative analysis of markets and organizations

Golf

Axel Einarsson, finance

Tristan Mandur, family, community and human development

Oscar Mayfield, communication

Sam Tidd, family, community and human development

Blake Tomlinson, family, community and human development

Gymnastics

Alexia Burch, kinesiology

Hunter Dula, kinesiology

Cammy Hall, criminology, international studies

Emilie LeBlanc, heath and kinesiology

Adrienne Randall, criminology

Sydney Soloski, finance, marketing

Lacrosse

Samuel Cambere, criminology

Zion Dechesere, health, society and policy

Zach Johnson, finance (master’s)

Rylan Lemons, finance

Ryan Smith, communication

Donny Stock, finance

Casey Wasserman, finance (master’s)

Skiing

Tomas Birkner, business administration

Joachim Lien, finance

Karianne Moe, mechanical engineering

Sona Moravcikova, biology

Julia Richter, environmental and sustainability studies, international studies

Bjorn Riksaasen, information systems

Katie Vesterstein, finance

Soccer

Makayla Christensen, criminology

Anna Escobedo, health and kinesiology

Haley Farrar, psychology

Jessica Hixson, elementary education; family, community and human development

Eden Jacobsen, communication

Brooklyn James, communication

Hanna Olsen, environmental and sustainability studies

Brianna Pearson, communication

Ali Schinko, business administration

Softball

Ellessa Bonstrom, information systems

Haley Denning, health promotion and education

Elicia Espinosa, health and kinesiology

Jordyn Gasper, history

Sydney Sandez, family, community and human development

Shi Smith, education leadership and policy (master’s)

Men’s swimming and diving

Andrew Britton, business administration

Santiago Contreras, marketing

David Fridlander, computer science

Ben Waterman, economics, political science

Women’s swimming and diving

Leyre Casarin, communication

McKenna Gassaway, family, community and human development

Mandy Gebhart, kinesiology

Emma Lawless, kinesiology

Sophia Morici, nursing

Zofia Niemczak, health and kinesiology

Charity Pittard, health and kinesiology

Emma Ruchala, kinesiology

Marah Smith, kinesiology

Men’s tennis

Francisco Bastian, international studies

Bruna Caula, economics

Mathias Gavelin, business administration

Women’s tennis

Emily Dush, communication

Lindsay Hung, marketing

Anya Lamoreaux, health, society and policy

Madeline Lamoreaux, health, society and policy

Track and field

Lauren O’Banion, finance

Taylor Watson, family, community and human development, sociology

Volleyball

Kennedi Evans, business administration

Phoebe Grace, psychology

Stef Jankiewicz, psychology

Madelyn Robinson, heath and kinesiology

Beach volleyball

Sage Patchell, English