High school track: 2A region championship recaps

The four 2A regions held their region track and field championships this week, and here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Friday at Saturday.

Region 16

At North Sevier High School

Boys team scores

1. Millard, 102.5.

2. North Sevier, 74.5.

3. Duchesne, 73.

4. North Summit, 45.

5. Gunnison Valley, 41.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Mekhi Davis, Millard, 11.73.

200 meters — Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 23.73.

400 meters — Ryker Johnson, North Summit, 52.55.

800 meters — Camden Moat, Millard, 2:06.75.

1,600 meters — Keaton Hallows, North Sevier, 4:51.96.

3,200 meters — Michael Ralphs, Millard, 10:00.57.

110 hurdles — Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 16.67.

300 hurdles — Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 43.80.

4x100 relay — Gunnison Valley, 46.08.

4x400 relay — North Summit, 3:35.33.

Sprint medley relay — Millard, 3:52.57.

High jump — Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 6’00.

Long jump —Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 20’03.

Shot put — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 47’09.

Discus — Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 140’09.50.

Javelin —Cauy Williams, North Sevier, 143’04.50.

Girls team scores

1. North Summit, 100.

2. Millard, 98.

3. North Sevier, 78.

4. Duchesne, 32.

5. Gunnison Valley, 27.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Jenna Larsen, North Summit, 13.55.

200 meters — Kara Camp, Millard, 28.12.

400 meters — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 1:01.34.

800 meters — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 2:32.73.

1,600 meters — Kyra Moat, Millard, 5:59.06.

3,200 meters — Charly Sargent, North Summit, 12:47.46.

100 hurdles — Mary DeGraffenreid, Millard, 16.81.

300 hurdles — Kara Camp, Millard, 50.56.

4x100 relay — North Summit, 53.47.

4x400 relay — North Sevier, 4:19.82.

Sprint medley relay — Gunnison Valley, 4:46.92.

High jump — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’00.

Long jump —Jordyn Stuart, North Summit, 16’00.25.

Shot put — Alli Mason, North Sevier, 35’11.50.

Discus — Alli Mason, North Sevier, 95’08.50.

Javelin —Mary DeGraffenreid, Millard, 118’08.

Region 17 Championships

At University of Utah

Boys team scores

1. St. Joseph, 97.

2. Rowland Hall, 90.5.

3. UM Hillfield, 84.

4. APA West Valley, 83.

5. Draper APA, 49.5.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Ruben Ypina, St. Joseph.

200 meters — Ruben Ypina, St. Joseph, 24.20.

400 meters — Ethan Archuletta, APA West Valley, 55.21.

800 meters — Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 2:09.97.

1,600 meters — Evan Jahn, Rowland Hall, 5:02.56.

3,200 meters — Evan Jahn, Rowland Hall, 11:26.90.

110 hurdles — Owen Reid, Draper APA, 19.66.

300 hurdles — Quin Ekberg, UM Hillfield, 48.40.

4x100 relay — St. Joseph, 47.47.

4x400 relay — St. Joseph, 4:52.35.

Sprint medley relay — St. Joseph, 4:11.34.

High jump — Quin Ekberg, UM Hillfield, 4’10.

Long jump —Matthew Fassbinder, Draper APA, 18’01.

Shot put — Miguel Cueva, APA West Valley, 33’00.

Discus — Samuel Zimmerman, UM Hillfield.

Javelin —Ty Olsen, UM Hillfield, 137’06.50.

St. Joseph’s boys and girls track teams won the Region 17 championship this week . St. Joseph High School

Girls team scores

1. St. Joseph, 235.

2. Rowland Hall, 106.

3. APA West Valley, 90.

4. UM Hillfield, 14.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 13.11.

200 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 27.25.

400 meters — Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 1:04.48.

800 meters — Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 2:41.94.

1,600 meters — Regan Belko, St. Joseph, 6:09.92.

3,200 meters — Julie Rickerd, St. Joseph, 14:45.03.

100 hurdles — Ellen Rickerd, St. Joseph, 17.98.

300 hurdles — Ellen Rickerd, St. Joseph, 54.80.

4x100 relay — St. Joseph, 53.85.

4x400 relay — St. Joseph, 5:24.03.

Sprint medley relay — St. Joseph, 5:02.99.

High jump — Lexi Willardsen, St. Joseph, 4’06.

Long jump —Lexi Willardsen, St. Joseph, 14’02.50.

Shot put — Annie Nash, Rowland Hall, 23’09.

Discus — Macie Lane, St. Joseph, 71’10.50.

Javelin —Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, 133’04.50.

Region 18 Championships

At American Fork High School

Boys team scores

1. Maeser Prep, 279.

2. American Heritage, 137.

3. Wasatch Academy, 52.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Justin Baker, Maeser Prep, 12.58.

200 meters — Macklin Lee, Wasatch Academy, 25.54.

400 meters — Austin Allred, Maeser Prep, 55.97.

800 meters — LeGrand Callister, American Heritage, 2:28.15.

1,600 meters — Sam Barlow, American Heritage, 5:36.85.

3,200 meters — LeGrand Callister, American Heritage, 12:07.52.

110 hurdles — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 18.91.

300 hurdles — Cooper Skousen, Maeser Prep, 51.20.

4x100 relay — Wasatch Academy, 49.71.

4x400 relay — Maeser Prep, 4:32.64.

Sprint medley relay — Maeser Prep, 4:32.75.

High jump — Owen Chenn, American Heritage, 5’06.

Long jump —Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 18’09.

Shot put — Samuel Keel, Maeser Prep, 26’00.

Discus — Isaac Allred, Maeser Prep, 69’07.

Javelin —Owen Okolwitz, Maeser Prep, 100’00.

Maeser Preps’s boys and girls track teams won the Region 18 championship this week at American Fork High School. Maeser Prep

Girls team scores

1. Maeser Prep, 356.

2. American Heritage, 96.

3. Wasatch Academy, 31.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Vicki Memmott, Maeser Prep, 13.68.

200 meters — Eva Kreitzer, Maeser Prep, 28.62.

400 meters — Vicki Memmott, Maeser Prep, 1:01.00.

800 meters — Alexa Rose, Maeser Prep, 2:55.28.

1,600 meters — Alexa Rose, Maeser Prep, 6:33.09.

3,200 meters — Laura Brueggmann, Wasatch Academy, 14:38.37.

100 hurdles — Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 17.41.

300 hurdles — Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 49.73.

4x100 relay — American Heritage, 55.87.

4x400 relay — Maeser Prep, 5:40.37.

Sprint medley relay — Maeser Prep, 4:51.10.

High jump — Hannah Van Der Beek, American Heritage, 5’02.

Long jump —Eva Kreitzer, Maeser Prep, 15’09.50.

Shot put — Hannah Van Der Beek, American Heritage, 26’01.00.

Discus — Taylor Dayton, Maeser Prep, 68’08.50.

Javelin —Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 91’06.

Region 19 Championships

At Kanab High School

Boys team scores

1. Kanab, 196.

2. Beaver, 113.

3. South Sevier, 101.

4. Enterprise, 68.

4. Parowan, 68.

6. San Juan, 61.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Travis Stewart, Kanab, 11.43.

200 meters — Travis Stewart, Kanab, 23.46.

400 meters — Travis Stewart, Kanab, 50.28.

800 meters — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 2:06.81.

1,600 meters — Jason Cardon, Beaver, 4:52.26.

3,200 meters — Tyson Brinkerhoff, Parowan, 10:42.42.

110 hurdles — Saxton Unsworth, Kanab, 16.23.

300 hurdles — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 42.63.

4x100 relay — Enterprise, 45.03.

4x400 relay — Enterprise, 3:42.83.

Sprint medley relay — Beaver, 4:01.48.

High jump — Tate Gale, 5’08.

Long jump —Madi Orton, Kanab, 16’10.

Shot put — Julian Vega, Beaver, 44’09.

Discus — Collin Szymanski, Kanab, 138’07.

Javelin —Magnum Nielson, San Juan, 159’10.50.

Girls team scores

1. Kanab, 156.5.

2. Parowan, 149.

3. Beaver, 142.

4. South Sevier, 67.

5. Enterprise, 52.5.

6. San Juan, 42.

Girls individual winners

