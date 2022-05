High school track: 4A region championship recaps

The two 4A regions held their region track and field championships this week, and here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Friday at Saturday.

Region 10 Championships

At Crimson Cliffs High School

Boys team scores

1. Cedar City, 117.

2. Snow Canyon, 116.

3. Desert Hills, 88

4. Pine View, 81.

4. Crimson Cliffs, 81.

6. Dixie, 76.

7. Hurricane, 66.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Caiden Cooper, Dixie, 11.12

200 meters — Caiden Cooper, Dixie, 22.46.

400 meters — Aiddin Wilson, Dixie, 50.77.

800 meters — Seth Sonerholm, Cedar City, 1:54.81.

1,600 meters — Logan Peel, Cedar City, 4:25.98.

3,200 meters — James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 10:08.51

110 hurdles — Weston Ballif, Dixie, 15.69.

300 hurdles — Ammon York, Cedar city, 40.73.

4x100 relay — Dixie, 43.34.

4x200 relay — Dixie, 1:32.25

4x400 relay — Pine View, 3:29.64.

4x800 relay — Crimson Cliffs, 8:24.75.

High jump — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6’04.

Long jump —Tyson Parker, Desert Hills, 21’08.50.

Shot put — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, 35’07.50.

Discus — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, 146’00

Javelin —Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 178’01.

Girls team scores

1. Cedar City, 155.

2. Desert Hills, 137

3. Pine View, 100.5.

4. Hurricane, 81.

5. Snow Canyon, 65.

6. Crimson Cliffs, 51.5.

7. Dixie, 34.

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 12.55.

200 meters — Kirstin Cook, Snow Canyon.

400 meters — Kenzee Gubler, Desert Hills, 59.88.

800 meters — Anna Hall, Cedar City, 2:21.91.

1,600 meters — Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 4:59.96.

3,200 meters — Carissa Hofeling, Cedar City, 11:32.38.

100 hurdles — Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 15.71.

300 hurdles — Madison George, Desert Hills, 46.26.

4x100 relay — Snow Canyon, 50.41.

4x200 relay — Desert Hills, 1:46.43.

4x400 relay — Cedar City, 4:07.01.

4x800 relay — Crimson Cliffs, 10:09.60.

High jump — Lainee Leavitt, Snow Canyon, 5’02.

Long jump — Arden LaFemina, Pine View, 17’09.

Shot put — Faagalu Aetonu, Pine View, 51’02.

Discus — Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, 118’08.50.

Javelin —Sade Turlington, Desert Hills, 115’05.

Region 11 Championships

At Ridgeline High School

Boys team scores

1. Bear River, 138.

2. Sky View, 102.

3. Green Canyon, 98.

4. Mountain Crest, 81.

5. Logan, 80.

6. Ridgeline, 48.

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Joshua Fowler, Bear River, 11.19.

200 meters — Taten Merrill, Sky View, 23.15

400 meters — Braxton Hurst, Bear River, 50.60.

800 meters — Jackson Monz, Green Canyon, 1:57.25.

1,600 meters — Hyrum Staffanson, Mountain Crest, 4:32.22

3,200 meters — Isaiah Crookston, Sky View, 10:06.22.

110 hurdles — Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 15.95.

300 hurdles — Tate Walker, Green Canyon, 41.80.

4x100 relay — Sky View, 43.84.

4x200 relay — Bear River, 1:30.12

4x400 relay — Bear River, 3:29.91.

4x800 relay — Bear River, 8:24.40

High jump — Jackson Olsen, Ridgeline, 6’04.

Long jump —Preston Sadler, Mountain Crest, 21’05.

Shot put — Isaac Evans, Bear River, 50’04.

Discus — Bryson Radford, Green Canyon, 128’00

Javelin —Tydon Jones, Bear River, 154’07.

Pole vault — Luke Stearns, Logan, 10’06.

Girls team scores

1. Green Canyon, 150.

2. Mountain Crest, 107.5.

3. Ridgeline, 104.

4. Sky View, 74.5.

5. Logan, 67.

6. Bear River, 48.

Girls individual winners