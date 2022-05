High school track: 3A region championship recaps

The four 3A regions held their region track and field championships this week, and here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Friday at Saturday.

Region 12 Championship

At Canyon View High School

Boys team scores

1. Richfield, 194

2. Canyon View, 129

3. Carbon, 114

4. Emery, 87

5. Grand, 43

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Quinn Ohms, Canyon View, 11.56

200 meters — Brenden Dowd, Grand, 23.06

400 meters — Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 50.54

800 meters — Cannon Anderson, Richfield, 2:06.27

1,600 meters — Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 4:45.95

3,200 meters — Jess Christiansen Emery, 9:53.76

110 hurdles — Aiden Gordon, Grand, 16.23

300 hurdles — Jesse Banks, Canyon View, 41.22

4x100 relay — Canyon View, 45.15

4x400 relay — Richfield, 3:31.61

Sprint Medley relay — Carbon, 3:52.29

High jump — Connor Holdroyd, Richfield, 6’02

Long jump —Hunter Alger, Richfield, 20’00

Shot put — Derek Canterbery, Emery, 46’08.50

Discus — Derek Canterbery, Emery, 137’02

Javelin —Bowden Robinson, Carbon, 153’01

Canyon View’s girls track team won the Region 12 championship on Thursday, May 12 Provided by Canyon View

Girls team scores

1. Canyon View, 231.5

2. Carbon, 177

3. Richfield, 77

4. Grand, 56.5

5. Emery, 25

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Addy Pace, Canyon View, 13.22

200 meters — Addy Pace, Canyon View, 26.26

400 meters — Addy Pace, Canyon View, 59.90

800 meters — Isabell Daynes, Canyon View, 2:25.74

1,600 meters — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 5:36.04

3,200 meters — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 12:45.59

100 hurdles — Paisley Blood, Canyon View, 16.15

300 hurdles — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 46.28

4x100 relay — Carbon, 50.88

4x400 relay — Canyon View, 4:07.67

Sprint Medley relay — Canyon View, 4:34.57

High jump — Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 5’00

Long jump —Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 16’03

Shot put — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 38’01.50

Discus — Haley Garrish, Carbon, 100’03

Javelin —Tymber Bennett, Carbon, 105’09

Region 13 Championship

At Ogden High School

Boys team scores

1. Morgan, 181.75

2. Ogden, 136.75

3. Ben Lomond, 79.5

4. Grantsville, 54

5. Layton Christian, 24

6. South Summit, 13

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Robby Cameron, Morgan, 11.18

200 meters — Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 22.52

400 meters — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 51.17

800 meters — Carter Parsons, Ogden, 2:04.18

1,600 meters — Jake Peterson, Ogden, 4:38.71

3,200 meters — Jake Peterson, Ogden, 10:11.42

110 hurdles — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 15.32

300 hurdles — Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 40.53

4x100 relay — Morgan, 43.53

4x400 relay — Morgan, 3:33.95

Sprint Medley relay — Ogden, 3:42.94

High jump — Chauncey Whitty, Ben Lomond, 6’00

Long jump —Chet Colvin, Ogden, 22’03.25

Shot put — Shaun Moore, Morgan, 48’09.50

Discus — Matthu Martinez, Ogden, 129’03

Javelin —Rhett Nye, Morgan, 147’04

Girls team scores

1. Morgan, 243

2. Ogden, 149

3. Ben Lomond, 42

4. Grantsville, 37

5. South Summit, 18

6. Layton Christian, 2

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Brynn Leavitt, South summit, 12.97

200 meters — Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 25.87

400 meters — Grace Gordon, Morgan, 58.00

800 meters — Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, 2:28.24

1,600 meters — Kate Heywood, Morgan, 5:25.70

3,200 meters — Kate Heywood, Morgan, 11:59.81

100 hurdles — Brinley Beus, Ogden, 15.32

300 hurdles — Brinley Beus, Ogden, 47.31

4x100 relay — Morgan, 51.25

4x400 relay — Morgan, 4:13.01

Sprint Medley relay — Morgan, 4:21.75

High jump — Joselyn Guymon, Morgan, 4’10

Long jump —Grace Gordon, Morgan, 16’11.50

Shot put — Kadence Byrd, Grantsville, 30’08.00

Discus — Morgan Kobe, Morgan, 87’09

Javelin —Taryn Nye, Morgan, 114’04

Region 14 Championship

At Juab High School

Boys team scores

1. Union, 105

2. Delta, 92

3. Juab, 68

4. Manti, 35

4. North Sanpete, 35

Boys individual winners



100 meters — KJ Broughton, Delta, 11.31

200 meters — Carter Lynn, Juab, 22.94

400 meters — Carter Lynn, Juab, 50.72

800 meters — Jett Davenport, Union, 2:01.15

1,600 meters — Jett Davenport, Union, 4:33.16

3,200 meters — Jett Davenport, Union, 10:01.90

110 hurdles — Hagen Nielson, Delta, 15.92

300 hurdles — Morgan Bowles, North Sanpete, 40.51

4x100 relay — Delta, 43.59

4x400 relay — Juab, 3:33.82

Sprint Medley relay — Union, 3:46.42

High jump — Gavin Miller, Union, 6’00

Long jump —Spencer Forsyth, Delta, 21’02.75

Shot put — Tanner Taylor, Delta, 44’03

Discus — Gavin Lund, North Sanpete, 161’10

Javelin —Xander Nelson, Union, 156’01.75

Girls team scores

1. Union, 106

2. Delta, 89

3. Manti, 67

4. North Sanpete, 46

5. Juab, 28

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Aubrey Riser, Union, 12.74

200 meters — Aubrey Riser, Union, 26.02

400 meters — Sharlie Alder, Manti, 59.18

800 meters — Madelyn Christensen, North Sanpete, 2:24.48

1,600 meters — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 5:26.63

3,200 meters — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:58.39

100 hurdles — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 16.06

300 hurdles — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 46.97

4x100 relay — Union, 50.54

4x400 relay — North Sanpete, 4:17.14

Sprint Medley relay — North Sanpete, 4:23.73

High jump — Braxton Hooper, Juab, 5’06

Long jump —Kinslee Drake, Union, 16’11.25

Shot put — Saylor Day, Delta, 37’05

Discus — Jasmin Murillo, Manti, 107’09

Javelin —Saylor Day, Delta, 126’03

Region 15 Championship

At American Leadership

Boys team scores

1. Juan Diego, 221

2. Providence Hall, 141

3. Summit Academy, 83.5

4. Judge Memorial, 71

5. ALA, 27.5

6. RSL Academy, 4

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, 11.65

200 meters — Job Barlow, Providence Hall, 23.41

400 meters — Christian Kindler, Summit Academy, 51.42

800 meters — Shepherd Foy, Juan Diego, 2:09.09

1,600 meters — Reilly, Juan Diego, 4:44.99

3,200 meters — Reilly, Juan Diego, 10:26.86

110 hurdles — Michael Scott, Providence Hall, 16.71

300 hurdles — Chance Arbon, Summit Academy, 42.27

4x100 relay — Juan Diego, 47.18

4x400 relay — Juan Diego, 3:46.05

Sprint Medley relay — Providence Hall, 3:51.86

High jump — Tyler Warnick, Providence Hall, 6’00

Long jump —Maui Richmond, Juan Diego, 20’03

Shot put — Dalan Kennedy, Juan Diego, 40’08.50

Discus — Kione Mataele, Juan Diego, 132’00

Javelin —Trey Bailey, Summit Academy, 149’00

Girls team scores

1. Juan Diego, 227

2. Judge Memorial, 111

3. RSL Academy, 88

4. Providence Hall, 86

5. Summit Academy, 39

6. ALA, 27

Girls individual winners