Friday, May 13, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

BYU basketball adds 3-star forward Braeden Moore to its 2022 recruiting class

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells out to his players as BYU and Washington State play.

BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells out to his players as BYU and Washington State play in the NIT quarterfinals at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Cougars signed forward Braeden Moore to their 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In an offseason in which the program’s attrition has dominated the headlines more than its additions, the BYU basketball team added some much-needed frontcourt help Friday.

It comes from 3-star prospect Braeden Moore, who signed as part of the Cougars’ 2022 recruiting class.

Who is Braeden Moore?

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Moore is a native of Nashville, though he played his senior season of high school at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

He is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and the No. 61 overall power forward prospect nationally according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Related

He held scholarship offers from schools such as Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Houston, San Diego State and Auburn, among others, according to 247 Sports.

Moore originally committed to play at Rutgers last summer before de-committing a few months later.

Moore was a finalist for Tennessee Mr. Basketball during his junior year of high school, when he averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Who else is in BYU’s 2022 class?

Moore joins 4-star prospect Collin Chandler of Farmington High and Coastal Carolina transfer guard Rudi Williams in BYU’s 2022 signing class.

