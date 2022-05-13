BYU basketball adds 3-star forward Braeden Moore to its 2022 recruiting class

In an offseason in which the program’s attrition has dominated the headlines more than its additions, the BYU basketball team added some much-needed frontcourt help Friday.

It comes from 3-star prospect Braeden Moore, who signed as part of the Cougars’ 2022 recruiting class.

I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and trainers who have invested in me. Most importantly, I want to thank God for all he is done in my life.



Excited for what the future holds!

CougNation: Let’s get it! 💙🤍#ao1 #committed #signed pic.twitter.com/gnEiAhQOw9 — Braeden Moore (@braeden_moore_) May 13, 2022

Who is Braeden Moore?

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Moore is a native of Nashville, though he played his senior season of high school at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.

He is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and the No. 61 overall power forward prospect nationally according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

He held scholarship offers from schools such as Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Houston, San Diego State and Auburn, among others, according to 247 Sports.

Moore originally committed to play at Rutgers last summer before de-committing a few months later.

Moore was a finalist for Tennessee Mr. Basketball during his junior year of high school, when he averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Who else is in BYU’s 2022 class?

Moore joins 4-star prospect Collin Chandler of Farmington High and Coastal Carolina transfer guard Rudi Williams in BYU’s 2022 signing class.

