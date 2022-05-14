High school softball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A roundup from Saturday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Taylorsville 6, Hunter 5

Hunter surged, scoring five late runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead that Taylorsville built early. Both teams each notched nine hits in what was a fairly even matchup.

Lone Peak 1, Davis 0

Megan Kriechbaum pitched the win and Annika Gricius hit a triple and knocked in the RBI to help lift Lone Peak to the narrow victory over Davis.

Weber 16, Corner Canyon 0

Eden Jensen hit a home run and racked up five RBIs to help lead Weber in the shut out victory over Corner Canyon in the 6A Playoffs.

Pleasant Grove 11, Syracuse 3

The Vikings scored in all innings but one, including five runs in the sixth, to secure the game one victory over Syracuse. Maya Perry, Hadlee Walker and Hallie Young all notched home runs for Pleasant Grove.

Layton 6, Herriman 5

No. 14 seed Layton scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past No. 19 seed Herriman for the Game 1 win in the 6A first round series. Lauryn Hall had a double and an RBI for Layton while Jazmine Prathan had a triple and RBI.

West Jordan 9, Roy 8

Paisley McQueen went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs as West Jordan edged visiting Roy in Game 1 of their 6A first round series.

Clearfield 13, Copper Hills 4

Clearfield secured a dominant victory over Copper Hills to get its first win in the regional round. Riley Rose, Aly Ridge and Jenna Lloyd each notched two RBIs for the Falcons.

Cyprus 13, Kearns 0

Cyprus shut out Kearns to earn a win in game one of its regional matchup. Sammy Gallegos smashed two home runs for the Pirates.

5A Playoffs

Viewmont 17, Maple Mountain 7

Lily Wright went 2-for-3 from the plate with a home run and three RBIs as Viewmont defeated Maple Mountain in the 5A Playoffs.

Timpanogos 7, Woods Cross 4

The Timberwolves racked up 10 hits, including five doubles, while Emily Hicken pitched eight strikeouts in the win over Woods Cross.

Stansbury 6, Timpview 1

McKinzy Lawson was 3-for-3 from the plate, hitting a double and knocking in an RBI, as Tiara Jones picked up the win on the mound and Timpview got the victory over Stansbury.

Box Elder 12, Alta 2

Malena Benson went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as Box Elder rolled past Alta to complete the sweep of the 5A first round series.

Cedar Valley 18, Skyline 3

Mindy Ward notched seven RBIs to help Cedar Valley cruise to a big win in its regional matchup with Skyline.

Tooele 4, Orem 2

No. 20 seed Tooele went on the road and stole Game 1 against No. 13 seed Orem as the Buffaloes rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Allie Anderson doubled in two runs in the decisive fifth inning for Tooele.

East 3, Northridge 2

Charlie Turner doubled, drove in a run and also picked up the win on the mound as East edged Northridge for the win in Game 1 of the 5A first round series.

Payson 18, Murray 2

The Lions exploded for 10 runs in the second inning to take a huge lead and cruise to the playoff victory over Murray. Kaily Gull pitched six strikeouts for Payson in the win.

4A Playoffs

Snow Canyon 19, Logan 0

Breckyn Atkinson went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Anyssa Montano doubled twice as Snow Canyon made quick work of Logan to complex the 2-0 sweep of Logan in the 4A playoffs.

Sky View 9, Cedar City 4

Skylee Haramoto doubled and drove in four runs as Sky View won Game 2 to force a decisive third game in the 4A first round series.

Desert Hills 10, Mountain Crest 8

Laci Jones went 2-for-4 from the plate, hitting a double and a home run and racking up three RBIs, to lead Desert Hills in the victory over Mountain Crest.

Dixie 12, Green Canyon 11

Debra Tofi pitched the win, hit a triple, and knocked in an RBI as Dixie edged out Green Canyon in extra innings in the 4A Playoffs.

Hurricane 13, Pine View 3

Hurricane dominated and ended the game in five innings to close out its series with Pine View Saturday morning. Faith Fuller notched 6 RBIs for the Tigers.

Cedar City 11, Sky View 3

After losing Game 2 earlier in the day, Cedar dominated Game 3 to clinch the upset victory. The Reds scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings.

Desert Hills 2, Mountain Crest 0

The ninth-seeded Thunder eked out a game three victory over the Mustangs to secure a place in the next round. Laci Jones recorded the game’s only RBI for Desert Hills.

3A Playoffs

South Summit 6, Grand 3

South Summit pitcher Indee Jones only allowed three runs while striking out eight as the Wildcats edged Grand to advance to the 3A state championship game.

Manti 13, South Summit 0

Manti dominated South Summit from start to finish to capture the 3A state championship game at UVU. Tiffany Hermansen dominated on the mound for another victory as she led the way all season for the Templars.

2A Playoffs

Duchesne 5, Millard 0

Kelsey Grant struck out 11 as she overpowered Millard to book Duchesne’s spot in the 2A state championship. Lexie Morlan doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Duchesne.

Duchesne 2, Enterprise 1

Lexie Morlan and Kaydence Crum drove in runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, which was all the scoring the Eagles needed to beat Enterprise and force a second 2A state championship game.

Duchesne 5, Enterprise 4

Duchesne capped off its marathon of a day with a third win, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 2A state championship. Hallie Nielsen had the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to drive home Kelsey Grant, who recorded six strikeouts in the victory.

