The message Mike Conley just left for the Utah Jazz and their fans

A little over two weeks after the Utah Jazz’s 2021-22 season came to an end in the first round of the NBA playoffs, point guard Mike Conley took to social media Saturday morning to express gratitude for the season and optimism for the future.

“A tough end to a season that was cut shorter than we expected. I want to acknowledge my teammates and coaches for what they give to this game. And the organization and fans for your commitment and support. Eyes to the future and growth,” Conley wrote, mentioning the Jazz at the end of the message.

He included in his tweet a few photos from throughout the season.

Conley struggled rather mightily late in the season and averaged just 9.2 points per game in the playoff series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier this week on the Zone Sports Network in Salt Lake City, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said the 34-year-old Conley could be a player the Jazz try to trade this summer.

“...I feel like he’s the piece that’s probably the most likely to go out the door based on conversations I’ve had,” Fischer said.

Conley is under contract for two more seasons, although the second season is only partially guaranteed.