Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 14, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The message Mike Conley just left for the Utah Jazz and their fans

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE The message Mike Conley just left for the Utah Jazz and their fans
merlin_2906222.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A little over two weeks after the Utah Jazz’s 2021-22 season came to an end in the first round of the NBA playoffs, point guard Mike Conley took to social media Saturday morning to express gratitude for the season and optimism for the future.

“A tough end to a season that was cut shorter than we expected. I want to acknowledge my teammates and coaches for what they give to this game. And the organization and fans for your commitment and support. Eyes to the future and growth,” Conley wrote, mentioning the Jazz at the end of the message.

He included in his tweet a few photos from throughout the season.

Conley struggled rather mightily late in the season and averaged just 9.2 points per game in the playoff series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier this week on the Zone Sports Network in Salt Lake City, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said the 34-year-old Conley could be a player the Jazz try to trade this summer.

Related

“...I feel like he’s the piece that’s probably the most likely to go out the door based on conversations I’ve had,” Fischer said.

Conley is under contract for two more seasons, although the second season is only partially guaranteed.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
A league of grumps and a fanbase with issues
A second look at Rudy Gobert’s beef with Shaq and Skip
Could the Utah Jazz really keep both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this summer?
What’s next for Trent Forrest?
How Rudy Gobert earned the ‘respect’ of Shaq after beef
Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors had an exchange on Twitter that left Jazz fans emotional