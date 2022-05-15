These 3 singers just made it to the ‘American Idol’ finale

On Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” the top five singers traveled to Las Vegas and got to work with country superstar Carrie Underwood, who won “Idol” in 2005. But only three singers got to advance to the show’s season finale, which airs May 22 at 7 p.m. MT.

Here’s a breakdown of the top three singers remaining in the “American Idol” competition.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 3?

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene, a singer-songwriter from Normal, Illinois, made it to the top 3 after performing The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You” — a song Underwood has previously covered — and Journey’s “Separate Ways.” The singer has been a strong contender on “Idol” from the start.

“You are so comfortable with yourself,” Lionel Richie told the 20-year-old singer during her audition, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. “It is refreshing.”

Huntergirl

Country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name Huntergirl, was the first singer to receive a platinum ticket on “American Idol” — a new ticket that indicates the judges’ confidence in a contestant’s ability to go far in the competition.

After the 23-year-old singer from Tennessee auditioned for “Idol,” Bryan said it was his “favorite female country voice” he had heard in five years, the Deseret News reported. After performing Underwood’s “Undo It,” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” Huntergirl has now made it to the top 3.

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for “American Idol,” and now, the 19-year-old singer from Kentucky has made it to the top 3.

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

For Sunday night’s episode, Thompson — who recently tested positive for COVID-19 — performed Underwood’s “So Small” and Larry Fleet’s “Working Man” from a studio rather than in person.