Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Why Devin Lloyd isn’t wearing No. 22 for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker Devin Lloyd performs a drill

Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) performs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Lloyd selected No. 33 for his debut season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explaining that he wants to let No. 22 be Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe’s legacy.

John Raoux, Associated Press

Devin Lloyd, who recently selected his jersey number for his debut NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explained his decision to wear No. 33 over No. 22 at a rookie minicamp press conference.

No. 22 — worn by Utah teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically passed away — was available to Lloyd, as no one on Jacksonville’s roster wears the number and a recent NFL rule change allows linebackers to wear numbers 1-59.

“I really wanted to let No. 22 be Aaron (Lowe) and Ty’s (Jordan) legacy. That’s their number, that’s their legacy. I think it would’ve been an awesome representation to wear that, but that’s their legacy and I don’t want to touch that legacy,” Lloyd said.

No. 22 was retired by the Utah football program in 2021.

“I honor them, that’s why I always wear this red band. This is the red band that we got at Aaron’s funeral. That’s how I honor them,” Lloyd said.

No. 33 will be on the back of Lloyd’s jersey for his debut NFL season with Jacksonville.

“Out of the numbers available, I really liked that one and I feel like it fits me,” Lloyd said.

