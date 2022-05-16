High school softball: 6A/5A roundup from Monday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Lone Peak 2, Davis 1

Brooklyn Larson doubled while Megan Kriechbaum earned the win to lead Lone Peak to the 2-0 series victory over Davis in the 6A Regional.

Weber 16, Corner Canyon 1

In a slugfest, Logyn Howell hit a home run and racked up four RBIs while teammates Hadley Howell and Ellie Nielsen each went 4-for-4 from the plate and combined for nine RBIs in the Weber victory over Corner Canyon. The Warriors win the series in the 6A Playoffs.

Pleasant Grove 14, Syracuse 0

Keslie Draney had a home run, an RBI and earned the win pitching as Pleasant Grove took the shutout win over Syracuse.

Herriman 9, Layton 8

Ashlyn Bailey had four RBIs and a home run for Herriman in the win over Layton.

West Jordan 11, Roy 8

Isabella Knight had three RBIs and earned the win pitching as West Jordan took the 2-0 series win over Roy in the 6A Regional.

Copper Hills 13, Clearfield 2

Jessica Matheson, Skye Gonzales and Madison Jennings all drove in a pair of runs as Copper Hills made quick work of Clearfield in Game 2 to force a deciding Game 3.

Cyprus 18, Kearns 1

Bree Garcia had a double, three RBIs and earned the win pitching to help Cyprus take the 2-0 series win over Kearns.

Hunter 7, Taylorsville 6

Hunter capitalized on 10 Taylorsville errors to edge the Warriors in Game 2 of the 6A first round series to force a Game 3. Kinsley Lawrence earned the win despite no strikeouts as her defense made great plays behind her all game with just two errors.

Herriman 8, Layton 0

The Mustangs shut out Layton and won the series 2-1 in the 6A Playoffs. Tanzie Smith hit a double and a triple while teammate Nicole Yescas pitched the win on the mound.

Copper Hills 8, Clearfield 7

Jessica Matheson hit a home run and had an RBI as Copper Hills overcame an early 6-2 deficit and rallied past Clearfield for the Game 3 win and the 2-1 series win over Clearfield in the 6A first round.

Taylorsville 6, Hunter 5

Taylorsville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Hunter and claim the 2-1 series win in the 6A first round series. Sadie Taylor singled home the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and then Janelle Zapata singled home Megan Sterzer for the walk-off winner.

5A Playoffs

Timpanogos 8, Woods Cross 6

Emily Hicken got nine strikeouts on the mound to help lead Timpanogos to the win and a 2-0 series victory over Woods Cross in the 5A Playoffs.

Box Elder 10, Alta 3

Tegan Mecham hit a home run and scored three RBIs as Box Elder defeated Alta in the second game of the series.

Cedar Valley 14, Skyline 3

Aly Lundberg and Madilyn Leatham both doubled twice while Mikayla Bowling doubled and also drove in five runs as Cedar Valley rolled in Game 2 of the 5A playoff series to complete the 2-0 sweep.

Stansbury 12, Timpview 5

Rylan Hecker and McKinzy Lawson each hit a double in the 2-0 series win for Stansbury.

Payson 22, Murray 6

Payson cruised to the victory over Murray to complete a two-game sweep in the 5A Playoffs.

Viewmont 12, Maple Mountain 5

Karli Dickerson, Jenavieve Egget and Sydni Steed each hit a double for Viewmont in the second win over Maple Mountain.

East 5, Northridge 4

East built a 5-0 lead on Northridge and then held off a late Northridge rally to hold on for the Game 2 win and series sweep of the Knights. Maya Johnson had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Leopards.

Tooele 12, Orem 0

Tooele rolled all over Orem to finish off the 2-0 sweep in the 5A series.

