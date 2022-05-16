It’s a busy season for Carrie Underwood.

She’s in the middle of a Las Vegas residency. Last month, the country superstar headlined the Stagecoach Festival. Sunday night, she appeared on “American Idol” to mentor some of the show’s top singers this season. And now, the 2005 “Idol” winner — who had never even been on a plane before auditioning for the show — has announced a cross-country tour in support of her new album, “Denim & Rhinestones.”



“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour,” Underwood said in a statement sent to the Deseret News on Monday. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour.

“I’m excited to bring the new music of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites,” she continued. “We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

The tour — which plays 43 cities throughout this fall and spring 2023 — visits Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena Nov. 17. Underwood previously performed at the arena in 2019.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public starting May 20 at 10 a.m. local time, according to the news release. Country artist Jimmie Allen is featured as a special guest on all tour dates.

“Denim & Rhinestones” comes out June 10, and is the follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning gospel album “My Savior,” which won a Grammy for best roots gospel album this year, the Deseret News reported.

“We cover a lot of ground on this album,” Underwood said in a statement, per Good Morning America. “We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work.

“These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way,” she continued. “I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Underwood has already released a few songs from the album, including the title song, “Ghost Story” — a revenge anthem that has been described as a follow-up to “Before He Cheats” — and “Crazy Angels.”

“Hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very like sing-into-your-hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it’s going to translate well,” she told “Today’s Country Radio.” “I think people are going to like it.”

