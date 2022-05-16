Do you have a sweet tooth? These candies are being recalled

Mars Wrigley announced that it had issued a voluntary recall for a few varieties of candies, citing the possibility that those products contain a thin metal strand.

Driving the news: The candies being recalled are Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver Gummies.

What they’re saying: “We are voluntarily recalling specific varieties and limited production dates of various gummies as they may contain a small piece of a very thin metal strand,” a company spokesperson told the “Today” show.



“We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores.”

Details: Consumers can find out if their products were recalled by matching the first three digits of the manufacturing code to the ones listed on the Food & Drug Administration website.

According to CNN, the company said it wasn’t aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the products, but people are advised to throw the recalled items away.

Mars Wrigley also provided a phone number to call, should questions arise — 1-800-651-2564.

Flashback: Earlier this year, the company announced it was rebranding the M&M characters in an effort to make them more “current” and “representative of our consumer,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.