Do you have a sweet tooth? These candies are being recalled
A variety of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver Gummies are being voluntarily recalled because of the possible presence of thin metal
Mars Wrigley announced that it had issued a voluntary recall for a few varieties of candies, citing the possibility that those products contain a thin metal strand.
Driving the news: The candies being recalled are Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver Gummies.
What they’re saying: “We are voluntarily recalling specific varieties and limited production dates of various gummies as they may contain a small piece of a very thin metal strand,” a company spokesperson told the “Today” show.
- “We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores.”
Details: Consumers can find out if their products were recalled by matching the first three digits of the manufacturing code to the ones listed on the Food & Drug Administration website.
- According to CNN, the company said it wasn’t aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the products, but people are advised to throw the recalled items away.
- Mars Wrigley also provided a phone number to call, should questions arise — 1-800-651-2564.
Flashback: Earlier this year, the company announced it was rebranding the M&M characters in an effort to make them more “current” and “representative of our consumer,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.