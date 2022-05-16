The Randy Rahe era at Weber State is over

Randy Rahe’s tenure as the head coach of Weber State men’s basketball has come to an end.

After 16 seasons leading the Wildcats, Rahe is retiring. Weber State will promote assistant Eric Duft to head coach.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported the news shortly before Weber State formally announced it.

“More than being the winningest coach in Weber State and Big Sky Conference history, Randy Rahe has exemplified running a program with integrity,” Weber State University President Dr. Brad Mortensen said in a statement. “With Coach Rahe at the helm, we have always held our heads high.

“On behalf of the university, I sincerely want to thank Randy for being a model coach and the contributions he’s made to Wildcat basketball and all of Weber State.”

Rahe’s first year in Ogden came in 2006-07, and in the 16 subsequent years, he etched his place in Weber State basketball history.

In addition to ending his career as both Weber State’s and the Big Sky Conference’s all-time leader in coaching victories with 316, he also led the Wildcats to five Big Sky titles and nine postseason tournament appearances, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Rahe is the first coach in Big Sky Conference history to be named conference Coach of the Year four times, and he coached six Big Sky MVPs.

He had two players drafted in the NBA, including Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

In the 2021-22 season, Rahe reached two major coaching milestones: He won his 300th career game — in Weber State’s win over Green Bay on Nov. 21 — and coached in his 500th career game at WSU.

He is the only coach in Weber State or Big Sky history to win 300 games or coach 500 games.

Rahe’s career record at Weber State is 316-191 (.623) and he finishes his career with a 198-85 (.700) record in Big Sky games.

“Randy Rahe’s impact and legacy at Weber State and our men’s basketball program cannot be overstated,” WSU athletic director Tim Crompton said in a statement. “He has been an outstanding coach and has also impacted the lives of hundreds of young men in a positive manner away from the game of basketball.

“His passion, dedication, loyalty and genuineness have made him a pillar in the community. His record speaks for itself and we thank him for his time here and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Who is Eric Duft?

Duft becomes the 10th head coach in Weber State basketball history. He came to Weber State with Rahe in 2006-07 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2009.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Duft spent 10 years coaching in the JUCO ranks in Kansas, spending time as an assistant coach at Hutchinson Junior College, Cowley County CC and Central Community College, before becoming the head coach at Central for the 1997-98 season.

“We are excited for coach Duft to begin his tenure as the head coach at Weber State,” Crompton said. “His high character and passion for the game bode well for building the next phase of success and championships at Weber State.”