After 8 seasons, Kelly Clarkson is leaving ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” will return this fall, and there’s already at least one major change: Longtime coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be sitting in the red swivel chair.

Why is Kelly Clarkson leaving ‘The Voice’?

Clarkson joined the competition show in 2014, and has won four times — including this past season that saw the sibling trio Girl Named Tom claim the victory, Deadline reported.

The inaugural “American Idol” winner hasn’t provided an official reason for her departure, but fans have speculated that the move will allow her to work on other creative projects and spend more time with her children, Newsweek reported.

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, Clarkson alluded to potential changes in her personal and professional life, according to Yahoo.



“I’ve decided this year there’s just (going to) be a couple of changes for me that I can’t say here,” she said at the time, per Yahoo. “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.

“They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now, so I got to take advantage of that,” she added.

Who will replace Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’?

Camila Cabello will replace Clarkson on the new season of “The Voice.” Cabello was a mentor for John Legend’s team during the competition last season, CNN reported.

This isn’t the only “Voice” coach shakeup. The show also announced that Gwen Stefani is returning to the show to replace Ariana Grande, who made her coaching debut last season.

Stefani, who is married to country singer Blake Shelton — the only original coach left on “The Voice” — has been a part of the show on and off since 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight. Her first and only victory on the show came in 2020, when 15-year-old Carter Rubin was crowned the Season 19 winner, the Deseret News reported.

Both Shelton and Legend will return to for Season 22 this fall.

When does the 2022 season of ‘The Voice’ premiere?

NBC hasn’t yet announced an official premiere date for the upcoming season, but the fall cycle of “The Voice” typically premieres on the third or fourth Monday in September, meaning Season 22 will likely air beginning Sept. 19 or 26, according to the reality competition blog Gold Derby.

For the first time since its debut in 2011, “The Voice” didn’t have a springtime slot this year.

