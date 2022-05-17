LinkedIn is becoming more casual. Should you share personal posts?

LinkedIn is known for its business-focused, network-driven platform that allows employers and employees to connect with other professionals. However, with top posts ranging from videos of dads playing with their kids to managers sharing crying pictures and discussing their mental health struggles, it’s clear that LinkedIn has become more personal than strictly professional.

Why it matters: According to Kinsta, 87% of recruiters regularly use LinkedIn and roughly six people are hired every minute using the platform, per LinkedIn statistics. With more than 55 million companies listed on the site that could potentially view your page, it’s important to know what kind of content will benefit you and your career the most.

What they’re saying: LinkedIn article author John Nemo wrote on his experience posting personal details of his life on his LinkedIn account, encouraging people to humanize their posts and not be afraid to share life stories.



“Nobody wants to do business with a stranger. Instead, we always want to do business with people we know, like and trust,” wrote Nemo.

LinkedIn user Natalie Rose shared a post in February showing herself crying from anxiety. The post received over 10,000 likes and multiple comments of support.

Miranda Head, LinkedIn Creator Manager, replied to her post with words of encouragement, saying, “Thank you for your vulnerability and sharing this with us. No doubt you are speaking to so many people out here who are going through the same thing.”

On the contrary: Some users, on the other hand, believe personal posts can be a way of trying to get attention.



In response to a Quora post asking “Why are people posting random, non-work related content on LinkedIn?”, one user responded by saying that personal posts are a “vanity metric (fake) incentive, as if it improves your professional opportunities or notoriety.”

The bottom line: It’s ultimately your choice if you would like to share details of your personal life on your LinkedIn account. Think about how your posts affect your personal brand, positively or negatively.

