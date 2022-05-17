Can’t take no for an answer — JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines

JetBlue on Monday launched a hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines after the former airline’s board rejected the proposal and decided to stick with Frontier Airlines, per The New York Times.

Driving the news: Jet Blue released a $30 per share “all cash” offer that is “fully financed,” while urging Spirit shareholders to “vote no” on the merger with Frontier.

What they’re saying: “JetBlue offers more value — a significant premium in cash — more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders. Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO.



In the release, the company stated that the JetBlue-Spirit merger would become a “viable competitor to the Big Four airlines that control more than 80% of the U.S. market.”

Additionally, it pointed out that Frontier’s routes overlap with Spirit, while JetBlue has lesser overlap.

JetBlue called Spirit’s antitrust concerns “a smokescreen to distract from the fact that its merger with Frontier faces similar regulatory risk, yet offers no shareholder protections.”

Worth noting: Spirit rejected the $3.6 billion cash offer on April 2, citing that the merger would not be cleared by regulations, and instead, it stuck to the $25.83 share cash offer from Frontier, per CNN.

Flashback: Last year, the Justice Department sued to block a merger between American Airlines and JetBlue on the basis that it is anti-competition.

