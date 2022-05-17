Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 
Business

Can’t take no for an answer — JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines

Offering $30 a share in an all cash and fully financed offer, JetBlue wants Spirit shareholders to back away from their merger with Frontier

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
SHARE Can’t take no for an answer — JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines
A JetBlue airplane.

A JetBlue airplane. On Monday, JetBlue launched a hostile takeover big for Spirit Airlines after the former airline’s board rejected the proposal and decided to stick with Frontier Airlines.

Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

JetBlue on Monday launched a hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines after the former airline’s board rejected the proposal and decided to stick with Frontier Airlines, per The New York Times.

Driving the news: Jet Blue released a $30 per share “all cash” offer that is “fully financed,” while urging Spirit shareholders to “vote no” on the merger with Frontier.

What they’re saying: “JetBlue offers more value — a significant premium in cash — more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders. Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO.

  • In the release, the company stated that the JetBlue-Spirit merger would become a “viable competitor to the Big Four airlines that control more than 80% of the U.S. market.”
  • Additionally, it pointed out that Frontier’s routes overlap with Spirit, while JetBlue has lesser overlap.
  • JetBlue called Spirit’s antitrust concerns “a smokescreen to distract from the fact that its merger with Frontier faces similar regulatory risk, yet offers no shareholder protections.”

Worth noting: Spirit rejected the $3.6 billion cash offer on April 2, citing that the merger would not be cleared by regulations, and instead, it stuck to the $25.83 share cash offer from Frontier, per CNN.

Flashback: Last year, the Justice Department sued to block a merger between American Airlines and JetBlue on the basis that it is anti-competition.

Next Up In Business
Why the economic impact of another Olympics in Utah would be less than in 2002
Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’
Is Elon Musk using fake accounts as an excuse to bail on Twitter deal?
LinkedIn is becoming more casual. Should you share personal posts?
The West has seen the biggest rent price jumps since 2019. Here’s how Utah ranks
How to save money and feel protected renting a vacation property for your next getaway