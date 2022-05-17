Kyle Van Noy shows off his new jersey number with Los Angeles Chargers

Kyle Van Noy has a new team, and a new jersey number to go along with it.

The former BYU standout, two-time Super Bowl winner and veteran NFL linebacker recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and on Tuesday, he showed off a rendering of his new jersey number.

What jersey numbers has Kyle Van Noy worn in the past?

In his eight previous NFL seasons, Van Noy has played for the New England Patriots (twice), the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions.

As Van Noy explained, his new No. 8 with the Chargers is the sum of 5 + 3, a shoutout to the No. 53 he’s worn the past seven seasons — from the Lions to the Patriots to the Dolphins and back to the Patriots.

Related The details behind Kyle Van Noy signing with the Los Angeles Chargers

The only other number he’s worn in the NFL, until now, was No. 95 as a rookie with Detroit.

At BYU, he wore No. 3, as well as No. 45 as a freshman.

BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy entourages the crowd during a college football game against Texas Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Why did Kyle Van Noy choose to play for the Chargers?

Van Noy discussed his decision to sign with the Chargers with team reporter Hayley Elwood.

“As crazy as it is, I think it’s just the impact that this team has, the future, the right now,” he said, in part. “I’m really excited and I feel like I can bring a little bit of juice to the table.

“I have a championship mentality. I know what it takes, and I want to be part of something special and they have something special here.”