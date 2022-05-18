Tuesday’s primary election results are coming in. Here are the highlights

On Tuesday night, five states held primaries for the 2022 midterm elections: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon.

Most ballots have been counted, giving us a good idea of who has already won. However, some races have been too close to call, as reported by PBS NewsHour, including the Republican Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania

John Fetterman took the Democratic Senate race from a hospital bed, with 59% of the votes, reported PBS. Fetterman was hospitalized due to a stroke, according to the Deseret News.

The Republican Senate race is too close to call in Pennsylvania as of Wednesday morning, and the results may not be clear for several days, according to The Associated Press. If the votes between the two leaders are within .5% of each other, an automatic recount will take place, due to state law.

For the Democratic governor nomination, Josh Shapiro ran unopposed. Douglas Mastriano won the Republican vote, per PBS.

North Carolina

For Senate, Cheri Beasley won on the Democratic side, and Tedd Budd won on the Republican side, according to The New York Times.

In the 11th District, Madison Cawthorn, the incumbent and Trump-backed candidate, lost the race to Chuck Edwards, per The New York Times.

Kentucky

Charles Booker took the Senate vote on the Democratic side, and Rand Paul took the Republican vote, according to The New York Times.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey took Kentucky’s 3rd District Democratic race for the House, according to Roll Call.

Oregon

For Senate, Ron Wyden will take the Democratic nomination. With 87.8% of votes counted on the Republican side, Jo Rae Perkins is in the lead as of Wednesday morning, but only about 2% ahead of Darin Harbick, PBS estimates.

Tina Kotek is the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and Christine Drazan will represent the Republican side, per The New York Times.

Idaho