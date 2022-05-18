Amber Whiting named new BYU women’s basketball head coach

A little more than one month after BYU announced the retirement of head women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins, the school has named the hiring of his successor.

Athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Wednesday that Amber Whiting will take the reins of the program.

Whiting, who played at BYU for one season in 2000-01, was serving as the head coach of the Burley (Idaho) High girls team. She led the school to the state championship in Idaho in 2022.

“I am thrilled to have Amber Whiting leading our BYU women’s basketball team,” Holmoe said in a statement. “Through our hiring process we discovered a coach with a well thought-out, specific plan for the future of this team. Amber has had a unique and widespread experience in basketball, has a great feel for the women’s game and the direction it is heading at BYU, in the Big 12 and nationally.”

Whiting is married to former BYU basketball star Trent Whiting.

Amber Whiting is the program’s seventh head coach since it began in 1972. Judkins retired last month after leading the program for 21 seasons.

“I am super excited about the opportunity to be the head coach at BYU,” Whiting said in a statement. “I’ve been in basketball my whole life playing, coaching and developing players, and I am looking forward to doing it again at this level.

“Coach Judkins established a great tradition of winning and a strong culture with some incredible players. I can’t wait to get on board and continue that legacy and surround myself with a great staff. I am ready to get to work.”

Whiting was the head coach at Burley High for four seasons, and guided the program to a 70-37 record. She took over a program that finished with only five victories in her first season to three straight 20-win campaigns, including last year’s 25-1 record and state title.

Whiting was named the 4A Idaho Statesman Coach of the Year.

During her coaching career, Whiting has also been the head coach for the Adidas 17U 3SSB Select Team for the Spring/Summer Shoe Circuit for the Natalie Williams Basketball Academy.

Whiting has also directed Utah Hard Knox, one of the most successful AAU programs in the state. It has produced Division I players for both men’s and women’s programs.

The Whitings have two children. Jace, who recently returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is set to play basketball at Boise State. Amari is entering her senior year of high school and has committed to play at Oregon.

As a player, Amber Whiting was the two-time MVP at Snow College and was an honorable mention All-America selection. Before that, she was the 1997 Female Athlete of the Year at Fremont High in Ogden.

Whiting transferred from Snow College to Weber State before finishing her career at BYU in 2000-01.

At BYU, Whiting graduated with a degree and teaching credential in history with a minor in psychology. She also earned a master’s degree in professional learning communities from Grand Canyon University.

Trent Whiting played professional basketball in Italy for 12 years. Trent Whiting played at Snow College, where he was an NJCAA All-America, before transferring to Utah. He finished his collegiate career at BYU in 2001, averaging 14.2 points per game for the Cougars and earning all-conference honors.