Former Utah Utes 4-star QB Peter Costelli reveals his transfer destination

Former University of Utah quarterback Peter Costelli is staying at the FBS level, announcing Thursday that he has committed to Troy.

Costelli entered the NCAA transfer portal late last year, after not playing a down for Utah in his first season at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Costelli signed with Utah in its 2021 recruiting class as a four-star prospect out of Mission Viejo High in California. He was rated the nation’s No. 27 overall QB prospect in that class by 247 Sports.

He was the top recruit in the Utes’ 2021 class and enrolled early at the school to join spring camp. During the season, though, he fell behind eventual starter Cam Rising and his backup, Ja’Quinden Jackson, on the depth chart.

Troy is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.