Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Former Utah Utes 4-star QB Peter Costelli reveals his transfer destination

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
SHARE Former Utah Utes 4-star QB Peter Costelli reveals his transfer destination
Utah Utes quarterback Peter Costelli (8) hands off to Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5).

Utah Utes quarterback Peter Costelli (8) hands off to Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the Red and White game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Costelli, who entered the NCAA transfer portal late last year, announced he is committed to Troy.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Former University of Utah quarterback Peter Costelli is staying at the FBS level, announcing Thursday that he has committed to Troy.

Costelli entered the NCAA transfer portal late last year, after not playing a down for Utah in his first season at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Costelli signed with Utah in its 2021 recruiting class as a four-star prospect out of Mission Viejo High in California. He was rated the nation’s No. 27 overall QB prospect in that class by 247 Sports.

He was the top recruit in the Utes’ 2021 class and enrolled early at the school to join spring camp. During the season, though, he fell behind eventual starter Cam Rising and his backup, Ja’Quinden Jackson, on the depth chart.

Troy is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Next Up In U of U sports
NCAA golf: Wednesday was a banner day for Utah, BYU golf programs
The Pac-12 football championship game will now feature league’s top 2 teams, no matter division. Here’s why
How Utah pitcher Blake Whiting’s mission to the Dominican Republic impacted his life
Utah brings balance back to the force with victory over BYU on Star Wars Night
What is Utah getting in Michigan transfer Abby Brenner?
Get up to speed on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class