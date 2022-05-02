Want to buy an electric vehicle? Here are the cheapest options

Electric vehicles aren’t the cheapest type of cars to buy, though they are rising in popularity. There are already more than a million EVs on U.S. roads and this number is only going up.

The New York Times even went as far as to deem this year a “critical year” for EVs.

With that said, the average price for an electric-powered vehicle is $56,437, which makes it equivalent to the pricing of a luxury car, according to Kelley Blue Book.

But in recent years, automakers have made serious efforts to bring price points down.

Here is a list of EVs that are lower in price.

2022 Nissan Leaf

Starting price: $27,400.

EV range: 149 miles.

Eligible for a tax credit?: Yes.

This car, a four-door hatchback, was one of the first fully electric cars available in the U.S. as a 2011 model. The price for the latest model is cheaper than the base price for the 2021 model. Although the 2022 Nissan Leaf doesn’t have an extended driving range, it does offer a spacious and comfortable experience, along with high-tech features, like the semi-autonomous driving mode.

2022 Mini Cooper SE

Starting price: $29,900.

EV range: 114 miles.

Eligible for a federal plug-in tax credit?: Yes.

This car was once the cheapest EV in the U.S. but the Nissan Leaf has taken its spot. Since it does have a much lower range, it works best as a city dweller’s car. Reviewers deemed the car’s insides as noisy, though it is affordable and quick.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Starting price: $31,000.

EV range: 259 miles.

Eligible for a federal plug-in tax credit?: No.

While this EV doesn’t qualify for the tax credit, its parent automaker is offering to help buyers with the cost of installing a home charger. The 2022 model is $5,500 cheaper than last year and has a driving range of more than 250 miles.

2022 Mazda MX-30

Starting price: $33,470.

EV range: 100 miles.

Eligible for a federal plug-in tax credit?: Yes.

This SUV-esque hatchback with rear-hinged half doors is Mazda’s first EV sold in the U.S. The car takes sustainability to a whole new level by including environmentally friendly materials like cork, animal-free upholstery and recycled plastic.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting price: $34,000.

EV range: 258 miles.

Eligible for a federal plug-in tax credit?: Yes.

The range is comparable to that of the electric Chevrolet Bolt, while the interior offers buyers much more — like the 10.3-inch digital display — although the rear legroom is tight. The interior and exterior upgrades in this model should keep it competitive against other, cheaper EVs.