Every in-state FBS player who entered the transfer portal last week

The NCAA transfer portal has closed.

Not really, but midnight Sunday was the deadline for fall and winter sports athletes to notify schools that they were entering the transfer portal (if they wanted to transfer and be immediately eligible next year without obtaining a waiver).

Needless to say, last week was a busy one in the transfer portal, specifically when it came to football players from Utah and Utah State.

The Utes and Aggies combined to have 13 players leave their respective programs, with the hope of continuing their college football careers elsewhere (BYU didn’t have a player enter the transfer portal last week).

There may still be a few more names entered into the portal in the next couple of days.

As reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, university compliance administrators have “two business days to enter the names in the portal. So names could still be going in until Tuesday.”

Case in point, on Monday morning Utah defensive end Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Fanaika entered the transfer portal.

Here are all the known in-state FBS players who made the move into the portal since late April.

Utah transfers

Jonny Fanaika (Edge rusher)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



A member of Utah’s 2018 class, Fanaika didn’t play a down for the Utes, going an on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, before redshirting the 2021 season.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Pleasant Grove High School, Fanaika had offers from Utah, BYU and Utah State.

Kamo’i Latu (Safety)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



Latu saw action in both 2020 and 2021. He played in four games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, totaling four tackles. Last year, Latu made nine appearances, and recorded 19 tackles and three pass deflections.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, Latu had offers from 11 teams, including Colorado, Nebraska, USC, Virginia, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.

Drew Rawls (Cornerback)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



Played in four games in 2019, mostly on special teams. In 2020, Rawls appeared in two games, making a tackle against Oregon State.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas, Rawls had offers from Utah, Tulsa, Incarnate Word and Sam Houston.

Ben Renfro (Safety)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



Renfro appeared in a single game in 2020. In 2021, he saw time in 10 games, primarily on special teams.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Texas, Renfro had offers from Utah, Air Force, Army, Navy and Montana State.

Carson Tabaracci (Linbacker)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



An early signee as part of 2022 class, Tabaracci was only at Utah for a few months.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Park City High School, Tabaracci had 24 offers, many from the Pac-12, including USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington State.

Marist Talavou (Offensive line)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



A member of Utah’s 2019 class, the 6-foot-2 320-pound Talavou did not play during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and then redshirted the 2021 season.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, Talavou had offers from Utah, Arizona State, Boston College, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Braedon Wissler (Running back)

Unrated — 247 Sports

Unrated — Rivals



A preferred walk-on and part of Utah’s 2019 class, Wissler didn’t see action in either the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Bingham High School, Wissler had offers from Idaho State, Montana State, Southern Utah and Utah Tech.

Utah State transfers

Troy dela Vega (Tight end)

★★ – 247 Sports

★★ – Rivals



A member of the Aggies’ 2021 class, dela Vega originally signed with Air Force out of high school, before transferring to Utah State.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Park City High School, dela Vega had offers from Utah State, Air Force, Colby College, Lewis and Clark, Ohio Northern, San Diego and Valparaiso.

Shawn Gates (Cornerback)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



A transfer from Boston College, Gates was a member of Utah State’s 2021 class and didn’t see time last season.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of East High School in Akron, Ohio, Gates had 13 offers, most notably from Boston College, Iowa State and Michigan State.

James Hansen (Defensive line)

★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



A JUCO transfer from Riverside City College, Hansen was part of Utah State’s 2020 class, the program’s final class under former head coach Gary Andersen.

Hansen appeared in four games in 2020, recording nine total tackles.

Keith Harris (Cornerback)

★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



A member of the Aggies’ 2019 class, Harris redshirted the 2019 season and then did not appear in any games in 2020 or 2021.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Leuzinger High School in Leuzinger, California, Harris had offers from Utah State and Sacramento State.

Tim Patrick Jr. (Wide receiver)

★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



Patrick redshirted the 2018 season, played in three games in 2019 without recording any stats. In 2020, Patrick appeared in three games, and recorded receptions for 21 yards. Last season, Patrick did not appear in any games.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Morse High School in San Diego, California, Patrick had an offer from Utah State.

Joey Rouly (Kicker)

Unrated — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



A member of Utah State’s 2020 class, Rouly appeared in nine games in 2020 and kicked off 19 times for 1,098 yards (57.8 ypk) with three touchbacks. Rouly redshirted the 2021 season.

Per 247 Sports, coming out of Canyon High School, Anaheim, California, Rouly had an offer from Utah State.

Jaymason Willingham (Linebacker)

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals

