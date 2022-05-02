Former Runnin’ Ute Dusan Mahorcic announces transfer destination

Former Utah basketball player Dusan Mahorcic has announced his transfer destination.

Mahorcic announced on his Instagram that he is joining the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Mahorcic was suspended by Utah indefinitely on Jan. 29 for a violation of team rules. On Feb. 12, Utah announced that Mahorcic had left the program.

The 6-foot-10, 226-pound forward transferred from Illinois State to Utah for the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 13 games for Utah and averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. He suffered a knee injury in a Nov. 27 game against BYU, keeping him from seeing the floor in December.

