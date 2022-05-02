Facebook Twitter
Monday, May 2, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Former Runnin’ Ute Dusan Mahorcic announces transfer destination

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
SHARE Former Runnin’ Ute Dusan Mahorcic announces transfer destination
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic drives into USC Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) drives into USC Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Former Utah basketball player Dusan Mahorcic has announced his transfer destination.

Mahorcic announced on his Instagram that he is joining the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Mahorcic was suspended by Utah indefinitely on Jan. 29 for a violation of team rules. On Feb. 12, Utah announced that Mahorcic had left the program.

Related

The 6-foot-10, 226-pound forward transferred from Illinois State to Utah for the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 13 games for Utah and averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game. He suffered a knee injury in a Nov. 27 game against BYU, keeping him from seeing the floor in December.

Next Up In Sports
Why walk-ons getting drafted speak volumes about BYU football
Quin Snyder to have hip replacement surgery May 3
Steward Health Care Week 38 high school star athletes of the week
Jason Kidd disses Rudy Gobert’s offensive abilities, Gobert claps back at ‘rumor’
‘An amazing moment’: Cougars enjoy big weekend at prestigious Penn Relays
What Utah ties are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects? Noah Sewell, Utah and BYU show up in early mock drafts