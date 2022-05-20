High school track: Desert Hills, Panguitch, Kanab have strong Day 1 showings at 4A/3A/2A/1A state track meet

At times on Friday, the weather at BYU’s track stadium felt more like conditions suited for a state cross country meet, not a state track meet. There was even about 10 minutes of snow flurries early in the day.

While the weather wasn’t great for some, for many of the cross country stars from last fall they felt right at home in the 3,200 meter races on Friday morning that kicked off Day 1 of the state track meet for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Four of the eight 3,200 meter champs were also crowned state cross country champ last fall, Millard’s Michael Ralphs and Kyra Moat, Bryce Valley’s Brock Syrett and Panguitch’s Adelaid Englestead.

The other four champs were Desert Hills’ Brooks Barney and Snow Canyon’s Hailee Phillips in 4A and then Ogden’s Jake Peterson and Morgan’s Kate Heywood in 3A.

“The first four laps were definitely slower than I thought. The last four laps were faster than the first four, so it definitely like controlled chaos,” said Phillips. “It felt like a really long race.”

Morgan’s Kate Heywood, heads for the tape as she wins the 3A 3200 meter race as 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A athletes compete at BYU in high school state championships in Provo on Friday, May 20, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Phillips’ time of 11:00.29 was the 12th best time in the entire state this season.

All eight of the 3,200 champs will be back on the track on Saturday morning for the final day of competition as they look to sweep the distance races by winning the 1,600 race.

1 of 29 2 of 29 3 of 29 4 of 29 5 of 29 6 of 29 7 of 29 8 of 29 9 of 29 10 of 29 11 of 29 12 of 29 13 of 29 14 of 29 15 of 29 16 of 29 17 of 29 18 of 29 19 of 29 20 of 29 21 of 29 22 of 29 23 of 29 24 of 29 25 of 29 26 of 29 27 of 29 28 of 29 29 of 29

The weather for Saturday should be slightly warmer than Friday, which will be welcome news for everyone.

The 3,200 meter races and the relays were the only finals on the track on Friday, with qualifying heats making up the bulk of the day on the track. All the events on the field were finals, as the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A team competitions are about one-third of the way complete heading into Saturday.

With plenty of team points still up for grabs, there are familiar faces at the top of the chase for team state championship on Saturday.

Desert Hills’ boys (4A), Delta’s girls (3A), Kanab’s boys (2A) and Panguitch’s girls (1A) are all defending state champs who lead after Friday’s competition.

Three other champs are very much still in the mix — Morgan’s boys (3A), North Summit’s girls (2A) and Panguitch’s boys (1A).

Desert Hills’ boys individual winners en route to the Day 1 lead were Brooks Barney in the 3,200 meters and Tyson Parker in the long jump. Parker’s recorded a 21’11.75 in the long jump, the second-best jump in the entire state this season.

In the 3A boys long jump, Levi Smith won by posting a mark of 21’10.25 which is the third-best mark of the entire spring season.

Another top field performance on Friday was turned in by Ridgeline’s Madeline Carmona, who won the 4A high jump with a strong mark of 5’04.

Some of the top javelin throws in the state hail from smaller schools, and it was their day to shine on Friday.

In 2A, St. Joseph’s Sarah Snell won the javelin with a throw of 137’09.50, the second-best mark in the entire state this spring. Manti’s Cadee Alder won the 3A javelin with a mark of 133’02.50, the fourth-best distance in the entire state this spring. Delta’s Saylor Day finished second in 3A with the fifth-best mark (132’06.50) in the state, while Juan Diego’s Emmalyn Jacobs finished third in 3A with a sixth-best mark (126’10).

Another strong performance in the throws was turned in by Richfield’s Nicole Willardson in 2A shot put as she won with a mark of 39’11.25. It’s the second-best mark in the entire state this spring.

4A boys state meet

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Desert Hills, 47.

2. Cedar, 29.

3. Pine View, 25.

4. Snow Canyon, 24.

5. Bear River, 20.

6. Mountain Crest, 14.

7. Sky View, 10.

8. Dixie, 6.

8. crimson Cliffs, 6.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Brooks Barney, Desert Hills, 9:29.01.

2. Logan Peel, Cedar City, 9:30.15.

3. Christopher Boyer, Desert Hills, 9:35.33.

4. Carson Wall, Desert Hills, 9:36.78.

5. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 9:45.26.

6. Joshua Lee, Snow Canyon, 9:46.74.

7. Trey Despain, Pine View, 9:54.54.

8. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 9:56.17.

4x200 relay

1. Bear River, 1:30.06.

2. Snow Canyon, 1:30.66.

3. Dixie, 1:30.82.

4. Green Canyon, 1:32.88.

5. Ridgeline, 1:33.00.

6. Pine View, 1:33.80.

7. Cedar City, 1:33.89.

8. Desert Hills, 1:34.17.

4x800 relay

1. Cedar City, 8:09.20.

2. Bear River, 8:15.34.

3. Desert Hills, 8:21.70.

4. Mountain Crest, 8:26.15.

5. Crimson Cliffs, 8:26.78.

6. Snow Canyon, 8:27.54.

7. Sky View, 8:31.93.

8. Logan, 8:33.80.

Long jump

1. Tyson Parker, Desert Hills, 21’11.75.

2. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21’10.50.

3. Preston Sadler, Mountain Crest, 21’04.25.

4. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 21’03.

5. Jake Hill, Snow Canyon, 21’02.25.

6. Will Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 21’01.50.

7. Braxton Hurst, Bear River, 20’10.75.

8. Colton Lichfield, Hurricane, 20’08.75.

Discus

1. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 154’08.

2. Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, 152’11.50.

3. Faagalu Aetonu, Pine View, 143’06.75.

4. Anthony Bridge, Desert Hills, 139’06.75.

5. Peter Falaniko, Pine View, 137’01.75.

6. Rodnietai Sega, Hurricane, 132’05.75.

7. Hunter Rogers, Crimson Cliffs, 131’01.25.

8. Trent Durbin, Cedar City, 121’09.50.

Pole vault

1. Isaac Hansen, Green Canyon, 10’00.

4A girls state meet

Team scores (through 6 events)

1. Cedar City, 42.

2. Pine View, 31.

3. Green Canyon, 30.

4. Ridgeline, 26.

5. Desert Hills, 25.5.

6. Hurricane, 18.

6. Logan, 18.

8. Crimson Cliffs, 16.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 11:00.29.

2. Carissa Hofeling, Cedar City, 11:02.35.

3. Sarah Ellis, Crimson Cliffs, 11:11.40.

4. Sarah Klomp, Desert Hills, 11:16.94.

5. Emma Page, Cedar City, 11:41.78.

6. Kate Jones, Pine View, 11:42.69.

7. Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 11:43.01.

8. Adri Baker, Pine View, 11:43.68.

4x200 relay

1. Desert Hills, 1:43.73.

2. Green Canyon, 1:46.46.

3. Pine View, 1:46.50.

4. Hurricane, 1:49.14.

5. Ridgeline, 1:49.38.

6. Sky View, 1:49.87.

7. Cedar City, 1:50.92.

8. Snow Canyon, 1:51.94.

4x800 relay

1. Cedar City, 9:43.17.

2. Ridgeline, 9:50.66.

3. Desert Hills, 9:50.87.

4. Pine View, 9:54.39.

5. Crimson Cliffs, 10:02.36.

6. Mountain Crest, 10:03.02.

7. Sky View, 10:22.58.

8. Bear River, 10:26.10.

High jump

1. Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, 5’04.

2. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5’02.

3. Mccall Cottom, Crimson Cliffs, 5’00.

4 (tie). Abby Bodily, Ridgeline; Mayce Dalton, Cedar City; Meg Carter, Hurriane, 4’10.

7 (tie). Madison Philips, Desert Hills; Lainee Leavitt, Snow Canyon, 4’10.

Shot put

1. Milly Garren, Logan, 41’10.00.

2. Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 38’03.00.

3. Tea Wright, Pine View, 36’08.25.

4. Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, 36’06.60.

5. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 36’01.00.

6. Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, 35’08.00.

7. Erica Payne, Bear River, 35’05.25.

8. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 35’02.75.

Javelin

1. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 118’10.50

2. Milly Garren, Logan, 118’03

3. Ella Fielding, Cedar City, 113’05

4. Katie Elison, Hurricane, 109’04.25

5. Meg Carter, Hurricane, 105’05.75

6. Sade Turlington, Desert Hills, 102’02

7. Lana Spragg, Dixie, 100’10.25

8. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 98’02.

Pole vault

1. Julia Held, Logan, 8’06.

2. Alexandria Hansen, Logan, 7’00.

3A boys state meet

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. Ogden, 27.

2. Richfield, 21.

3. Union, 19.

4. Delta, 17.

5. Emery, 15.

6. Manti, 12.

7. North Sanpete, 10.

7. Morgan, 10.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Jake Peterson, Ogden, 9:34.70.

2. Cannon Anderson, Richfield, 9:36.76.

3. Paul Squire, Union, 9:38.9.

4. Jess Christiansen, Emery, 9:44.25.

5. Jett Davenport, Union, 9:46.29.

6. Richard Crane, Richfield, 9:53.90.

7. Cameron Hollobaugh, Union, 9:56.57.

8. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 9:57.24.

Sprint medley

1. Richfield, 3:36.72.

2. Ogden, 3:41.33.

3. Morgan, 3:42.16.

4. Juab, 3:42.22.

5. Union, 3:44.43.

6. Carbon, 3:44.47.

7. Manti, 3:44.97.

8. Delta, 3:48.03.

Long jump

1. Levi Smith, Manti, 21’10.25.

2. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 21’07.25.

3. Job Barlow, 21’03.00.

4. Chauncey Whitty, Ben Lomond, 20’11.50.

5. Spencer Forsyth, Delta, 20’11.50.

6. Cameron Smith, Delta, 20’09.50.

7. Chet Colvin, Ogden, 20’07.75.

8. Aaron Barlow, Providence Hall, 20’05.25.

Discus

1. Gavin Lund, North Sanpete, 154’08.

2. Derek Canterbery, Emery, 142’11.75.

3. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 137’10.25.

4. Kione Mataele, Juan Diego, 135’03.50.

5. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 133’08.75.

6. Quade Bowen, Union, 131’10.

7. Maddox Christman, Emery, 122’01.25.

8. Angel Ramirez, Delta, 121’11.

3A girls state meet

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Delta, 31.

2. Morgan, 27.5.

3. Union, 21.5.

4. Juan Diego, 19.

5. North Sanpete, 19.

7. Manti, 16.

8. Richfield, 10.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Kate Heywood, Morgan, 11:24.99.

2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:28.08.

3. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 11:52.97.

4. Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, 11:53.47.

5. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 11:54.98.

6. Charlize Herrera, Ogden, 11:58.75.

7. Ethan Stevens, Juan Diego, 12:06.58.

8. Sadie Nielsen, Manti.

Sprint medley

1. Juab, 4:35.39.

2. Grand, 4:44.86.

3. Providence Hall, 4:46.67.

4. Richfield, 4:49.06.

5. Judge Memorial, 4:49.96.

6. Emery, 4:52.41.

7. Ben Lomond, 4:55.65.

8. Summit Academy, 5:03.28.

High jump

1. Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 5’01.

2. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 4’11.

3. Grace Thomsen, Union, 4’11.00.

4. Whitley Christensen, Emery, 4’11.

5. Daicee Ungerman, Emery, 4’00.

6 (tie). Timber Peterson, Morgan; Kayla Miller, Union, 4’09.

8. Zoe Thomas, Delta, 4’09.

Shot put

1. Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 39’11.25.

2. Emmie Willoughby, Delta, 36’02.25.

3. Saylor Day, Delta, 36’02.25.

4. Haley Garrish, Carbon, 33’08.75.

5. Emma Johansen, North Sanpete, 33’02.00.

6. Lizzie Mataele, Juan Diego, 32’07.75.

7. Jasmin Murillo, Manti, 32’03.00.

8. Lacie Christensen, Manti, 31’08.75.

Javelin

1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 133’02.50.

2. Saylor Day, Delta, 132’06.50.

3. Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, 126’10.

4. Emily Johnson, Delta, 119’03.50.

5. Taryn Nye, Morgan, 111’09.75.

6. Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, 107’03.50.

7. Tymber Bennett, Carbon, 107’00.25.

8. Lauren Buck, Morgan, 96’02.25.

2A boys state meet

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. Kanab, 35.

2. Millard, 34.

3. Beaver, 14.

4. South Sevier, 12.

5. North Sevier, 11.

6. Gunnison valley, 10.

7. Parowan, 9.

8. Maeser Prep, 6.

8. Rowland Hall, 6.

8. North Summit, 6.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 9:51.58.

2. Camden Moat, Millard, 10:09.04.

3. Ezra Shilling Rabin, 10:11.86.

4. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 10:23.09.

5. Josh Rust, North Summit, 10:24.92.

6. Tyson Brinkerhoff, Kanab, 10:31.99.

7. Edward Lyman, San Juan, 10:38.75.

8. Austin Edwards, Parowan, 10:41.65.

Sprint medley

1. South Sevier, 3:40.50.

2. Millard, 3:40.68.

3. North Sevier, 3:43.57.

4. Beaver, 3:46.03.

5. Kanab, 3:49.99.

6. Duchesne, 3:50.65.

7. North Summit, 3:52.95.

8. Maeser Prep, 3:54.52.

Long jump

1. Jack Hansen, Gunnison Valley, 20’10.75.

2. Noah McCorvey, Kanab, 20’09.25.

3. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 20’06.00.

4. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 19’11.25.

5. Jeddy Crittenden, Enterprise, 19’10.50.

6. Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 19’06.75.

7. Magnum Nielson, San Juan, 19’04.75.

8. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 19’03.50.

Discus

1. Collin Szymanski, Kanab, 145’02.50.

2. Michael Horton, Parowan, 137’03.25.

3. Trayson Brown, Beaver, 125’03.25.

4. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 119’07.75.

5. RJ Mognett, Kanab, 119’00.25.

6. Julian Vega, Beaver, 117’03.

7. Jaxon Jones, South Sevier, 113’06.25.

8. Samuel Zimmerman, Utah Military Hillfield, 113’03.

2A girls state meet

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Kanab, 35.

2. Millard, 32.

3. Beaver, 29.

4. North Summit, 23.

5. North Sevier, 21.

6. Parowan, 15.

7. St. Joseph, 10.

8. South Sevier, 9.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Kyra Moat, Millard, 12:16.22.

2. Adeyn Crockett, Parowan, 12:19.67 .

3. Julia Rust, North Summit, 12:30.39.

4. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 12:42.45.

5. Danielle Zwahlen, North Summit, 12:58.49.

6. Zaya Hilton, Gunnison Valley, 12:58.49.

7. Laura Brueggmann, Wasatch Academy, 13:36.55.

8. Madelyn Leydsman, Parowan, 13:41.33.

Sprint medley

1. Millard, 4:32.39.

2. Kanab, 4:34.22.

3. North Summit, 4:34.64.

4. North Sevier, 4:45.54.

5. Beaver, 4:47.56.

6. South Sevier, 4:56.96.

7. Gunnison Valley, 4:58.50.

8. APA West Valley, 4:58.98.

High jump

1 (tie). Brentlee Mineer, Parowan; Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 4’11.

3 (tie). Hannah Van Der Beek, American Heritage; Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 4’11; 5. Madi Orton, Kanab, 4’11.

6. Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 4’11.

7 (tie). Alina Lurth, Beaver; Kashlyn Jensen, North Summit; Mikelle Church, Kanab, 4’09.

Shot put

1. Kaydee Marshall, Beaver, 35’00.

2. Alli Mason, North Sevier, 34’01.

3. Kaylee Hafen, Beaver, 32’07.

4. Abbey Bateman, Kabn, 32’05.

5. Kambri Beckstead, Kanab, 30’05.75.

6. Taylor Janes, Kanab, 30’05.25.

7. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 30’03.50.

8. Savannah Richins, North Summit, 29’04.75.

Javelin

1. Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, 137’09.50.

2. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 135’10.25.

3. Alexa Robinson, South Sevier, 118’01.25.

4. Kaydee Marshall, Beaver, 115’04.25.

5. Emrey Kabonic, Kanab, 105’08.50.

6. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 104’04.75.

7. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 100’00.75.

8. Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 90’02.75.

1A boys state meet

Team scores (through 4 events)

1. Bryce Valley, 30.

2. Panguitch, 24.

3. Milford, 19.

4. Monticello, 13.

5. Tabiona, 12.

6. Water Canyon, 11.

7. Altamont, 8.

7. Wayne, 8.

7. Telos, 8.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 10:08.41.

2. Robby Levy, Telos, 10:14.85.

3. Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 10:32.50.

4. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 10:34.07.

5 Taiven Cluff, Milford, 10:36.29.

6. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 10:40.55.

7. Warren Spencer, Valley, 11:01.74.

8. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 11:02.93.

Sprint medley

1. Bryce Valley, 3:41.13.

2. Water Canyon, 3:44.37.

3. Milford, 3:50.72.

4. Monticello, 3:50.77.

5. Panguitch, 3:56.74.

6. Altamont, 4:05.76.

7. Valley, 4:09.32.

8. Rich, 4:11.88.

Long jump

1.Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’05.

2. Ethan White, Wyne, 20’03.25.

3. Ethan Park, Tabiona, 19’11.75.

4. Steele Browning, Manila, 19’09.75.

5. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 19’05.50.

6. Colton Barnes, Milford, 19’02.75.

7. Bret Heaton, Valley, 19’00.75.

8. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 18’11.25.

Discus

1. Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 141’7.25.

2. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 129’08.

3. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 112’10.25.

4. Kota Bear, Wendover, 111’05.

5. Rhyder Ambrose, Milford, 109’02.25.

6. Nial Reay, Monticello, 108’08.

7. Rusten Torgersen, Panguitch, 105’03.

8. Morgan Finicum, Milford, 104’03.25.

1A girls state meet

Team scores (through 5 events)

1. Panguitch, 49.

2. Milford, 35.

3. Monticello, 29.

4. Escalante, 15.

5. Bryce Valley, 14.

6. Green River, 12.

7. Rich, 9.

7. Altamont, 9.

Individual results

3,200 meters

1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 12:22.08.

2. Lily Long, Monticello, 12:22.99.

3. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 13:01.77.

4. Shandi Syrett, Bruce Valley, 13:03.14.

5. Lacey Marshall, Panguitch, 13:20.10.

6. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 13:20.72.

7. Siri Syrett, Bryce Valley, 13:27.21.

8. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 13:27.26.

Sprint medley

1. Panguitch, 4:38.67.

2. Rich, 4:47.58.

3. Monticello, 4:48.64.

4. Water Canyon, 4:52.71.

5. Bryce Valley, 4:53.33.

6. Milford, 4:55.88.

7. Valley, 4:56.96.

8. Altamont, 5:15.22.

High jump

1. Mikki Prows, Escalante, 4’11.

2. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 4’11.

3. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 4’11.

4. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 4’09.

5. Emree Carter, Altamont, 4’09.

6. Lyllian Robertson, Manila, 4’05.

7. Brittyn Heaton, Valley, 4’05.

8. Mika Andersen, Rich, 4’05.

Shot put

1. JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 33’06.00.

2. NayVee Williams, Milford, 32’06.25.

3. Presley Willden, Milford, 32’03.75.

4. Shania Mitchell, Whitehorse, 31’10.25.

5. Erica Jenson, Altamont, 31’06.00.

6. Kaelynn Cox, Panguitch, 31’01.25.

7. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 30’09.25.

8. Donique Ateen, Monument Valley, 30’00.25.

Javelin

1. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 117’07.50.

2. JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 106’04.75.

3. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 105’02.25.

4. Kaelynn Cox, Panguitch, 104’06.

5. Hailee Eyre, Panguitch, 100’10.75.

6. Saki Yoneda, Mount Vernon, 100’03.50.

7. Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 97’04.

8. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, 97’03.25.

