The USC Trojans football program has been loading up on transfers over the past few months under new head coach Lincoln Riley, and it landed its most decorated one to date on Thursday.

It was believed that Pittsburgh Panthers receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the country in 2021, would end up at USC after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and on Thursday he announced that’s where he is headed.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison finished last season with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, all of which were in the top six marks in the country.

According to a story by ESPN when Addison entered the portal, he has 133 catches as a slot receiver over the last two years, which is “by far the most of any FBS player in that span,” but he also leads FBS in that span with 33 catches of 20 yards or more.

According to ESPN, Addison joins Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback Caleb Williams — the No. 2 quarterback prospect nationwide in the class of 2021 who followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC — as well as Oklahoma transfer receiver Mario Williams and Colorado transfer receiver Brenden Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice.

