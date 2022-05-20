Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low this month, according to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research poll, released Friday.

Fewer than 4 in 10 U.S. adults (39%) now approve of the president’s job performance, and “deepening pessimism” is emerging within the Democratic Party, The Associated Press reported.

“(Biden’s) approval among Democrats stands at 73%, a substantial drop since earlier in his presidency. In AP-NORC polls conducted in 2021, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats never dropped below 82%,” the article noted.

Given those national results, it’s no surprise the president is also faring poorly in the Beehive State. The latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed that just 37% of Utahns, including 23% of Republicans and 83% of Democrats, approve of Biden’s performance.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute survey of 808 registered Utah voters May 7-13, 2022. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

Factors like the baby formula crisis, the war in Ukraine, inflation, recent mass shootings, gas prices and gridlock in Congress are likely driving these results. The Associated Press spoke with a number of Americans who are concerned about what the future will hold.

“I don’t know how much worse it can get,” said Milan Ramsey, a 29-year-old high school counselor and Democrat in Santa Monica, California, to the AP.

According to the national survey, Americans lack confidence in Biden’s ability to handle a wide range of issues, from immigration to the conflict in Ukraine to the economy. Ramsey told the AP that the president hasn’t had a “win” since the last round of COVID-19 stimulus checks were sent out.

“He hasn’t delivered on any of the promises,” she said. “I think he’s tired — and I don’t blame him, I’d be tired too at his age with the career he’s had.”

Overall, only around 2 in 10 Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, the AP-NORC poll showed. That figure has dropped from 3 in 10 in April.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from May 12-16 among 1,172 U.S. adults. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4 percentage points.