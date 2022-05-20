Did Dr. Oz win the Pennsylvania primary? Here’s the latest

The Pennsylvania primary votes are still technically too close to declare a winner, with Dr. Mehmet Oz holding 31.2% of the votes, and Dave McCormick at 31.1% as of Friday morning, according to The New York Times.

Trump says Oz should claim victory: Former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Oz, urged the candidate to claim victory.



“Dr. Oz should just declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find,’” Trump posted on Truth Social, his new social media website, on Wednesday.

When will we know who won? Thousands of mail-in ballots from around the state have yet to be counted, and if votes come within .5% of each other, an automatic recount will take place, per Pennsylvania law.



This is a process that could take weeks, unless one of the candidates decides to back out of the race. However, neither candidate has expressed an intention to do so, according to Politico.

Who is expected to win? When counting the mail-in ballots, McCormick was doing better in the race. When counting votes placed on election day, Oz was doing better, according to The Associated Press.

