BYU football’s director of recruiting position is open as Jasen Ah You changes roles

Jasen Ah You, BYU football’s director of recruiting, is moving into a new position at the university.

Ah You has been hired as the school’s assistant athletic director for football academics, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Friday.

As such, the school will conduct a search immediately to fill his previous recruiting position.

Ah You has been with the Cougars football program working under head coach Kalani Sitake for several years. In addition to serving as the director of recruiting for the past two years, he also was the director of athletic relations prior to that.

Related BYU recruiting coordinator explains how Big 12 invite has changed the game for Cougars

In his new role, Ah You will continue to work with the football staff as well as work in BYU’s Built4Life Center.

He will be tasked with coming up with a comprehensive academic plan for every player on the team, inspiring student-athletes to practice good academic behaviors and tracking their academic progress and eligibility, while reporting that progress to others on the staff.

As part of the role, he will work closely with BYU football director of player development Mike Hall, chief of staff Jon Swift, the team’s assistant coaches and directly with Sitake.

Others Ah You will also work closely with include BYU associate athletic director for diversity & inclusion Whitney Johnson, associate athletic director for Built4Life Gary Veron and associate athletic director for compliance Chad Gwilliam.

“Jasen will be tremendous in this role,” Sitake said in a statement. “I’m happy for him. The administration has given him a great opportunity. I’m very grateful for what Jasen has done on our support staff to help us develop our recruiting, academics and other important areas over the years.

“He truly cares about each individual in our program. He has done a lot to help our players achieve and grow academically and in all aspects of their lives, and I’m excited he will be continuing to support our players on a daily basis in this new capacity.”