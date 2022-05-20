Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 20, 2022 | 
Senate approves $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

The Senate voted 86-11 to pass a roughly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
   
The morning sun illuminates the Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

On Thursday, the Senate voted 86-11 to pass a roughly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

What they’re saying: Congress passing this bill sent a “clear bipartisan message” that the country is united and standing in support of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

  • “The resources that I requested will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, replenish our own stockpile, and support U.S. troops stationed on NATO territory,” Biden said.

Details: While a majority of senators voted to pass the bill, 11 did not, citing noninterventionism as their stance.

  • The timing of this bill is critical, as Russia gained control of Mariupol this week, but the war is not over yet.
  • “Mariupol aside, the fighting still goes on in the Donbas,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson, per Politico. “And the Ukrainians are still putting up a very stiff resistance in towns and villages throughout the Donbas.”
Flashback: The House voted 368-57 to pass this bill last week, with 57 Republicans voting no and all Democrats voting yes.

What’s next: The bill will now go to Biden to be signed into law. According to CNN, he will sign the bill in South Korea during his first trip to Asia.

  • Acknowledging that while this package is a “historic amount of security assistance” that the U.S. is providing Ukraine, Biden said another package is on its way — solely to equip the frontlines with artillery and radars.

