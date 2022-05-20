Senate approves $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, the Senate voted 86-11 to pass a roughly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

What they’re saying: Congress passing this bill sent a “clear bipartisan message” that the country is united and standing in support of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“The resources that I requested will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, replenish our own stockpile, and support U.S. troops stationed on NATO territory,” Biden said.

Details: While a majority of senators voted to pass the bill, 11 did not, citing noninterventionism as their stance.



The timing of this bill is critical, as Russia gained control of Mariupol this week, but the war is not over yet.

“Mariupol aside, the fighting still goes on in the Donbas,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson, per Politico. “And the Ukrainians are still putting up a very stiff resistance in towns and villages throughout the Donbas.”

Flashback: The House voted 368-57 to pass this bill last week, with 57 Republicans voting no and all Democrats voting yes.

What’s next: The bill will now go to Biden to be signed into law. According to CNN, he will sign the bill in South Korea during his first trip to Asia.

