Senate approves $40 billion in aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, the Senate voted 86-11 to pass a roughly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.
What they’re saying: Congress passing this bill sent a “clear bipartisan message” that the country is united and standing in support of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in a statement.
- “The resources that I requested will allow us to send even more weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, replenish our own stockpile, and support U.S. troops stationed on NATO territory,” Biden said.
Details: While a majority of senators voted to pass the bill, 11 did not, citing noninterventionism as their stance.
- The timing of this bill is critical, as Russia gained control of Mariupol this week, but the war is not over yet.
- “Mariupol aside, the fighting still goes on in the Donbas,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson, per Politico. “And the Ukrainians are still putting up a very stiff resistance in towns and villages throughout the Donbas.”
Flashback: The House voted 368-57 to pass this bill last week, with 57 Republicans voting no and all Democrats voting yes.
What’s next: The bill will now go to Biden to be signed into law. According to CNN, he will sign the bill in South Korea during his first trip to Asia.
- Acknowledging that while this package is a “historic amount of security assistance” that the U.S. is providing Ukraine, Biden said another package is on its way — solely to equip the frontlines with artillery and radars.