Rudy Gobert named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

For the sixth season in a row, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named to the NBA’s 2021-22 All-Defensive First Team.

Gobert was named to the All-Defensive First Team along with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, finished first in All-Defensive voting, with Bridges finishing second. Gobert finished third in All-Defensive voting.

The 7-1, 256-pound Gobert grabbed 14.7 rebounds per game, best in the NBA. He also blocked 2.1 shots per game, good for second in the league, and accounted for 4.3 defensive win shares, ranked third in the NBA.

Gobert has made the All-Defensive First Team every season since 2016-17. He has won Defensive Player of the Year three times — 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21.

